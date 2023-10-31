Soybean Meal Market Set For Explosive Growth, Projected To Reach USD 94.2 Billion By 2031

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Soybean Meal Market by Nature (Organic, Conventional), by Application (Food Industry, Animal Feed Industry, Pharmaceutical), by Sales Channel (Online, Offline, B2B): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global soybean meal industry generated $59.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $94.2 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2031.

The best source of additional protein for swine diets is traditionally thought to be soybean meal. In fact, as soybean meal is frequently used as the standard when comparing other protein sources, it is commonly referred to as the "gold standard." Around 63% of all protein sources used in animal diets worldwide come from soybean meal, followed by rapeseed (canola) meal, cottonseed meal, sunflower meal, fish meal, and peanut meal. In contrast, soybean meal makes up over 92% of all oilseed meals fed to livestock and poultry in the USA. This soybean meal is used in poultry feeds around 53% of the time, swine feeds 27%, cattle feeds 14%, and pet foods, fish feeds, and other feeds 6%.

The major key players profiled in the soybean meal market include Mahesh Agro Food Industries, Louis Dreyfus Company B.V., Bunge Limited, Mamta Hygiene Products Pvt. Ltd., Nordic Soya Ltd., Mukwano Industries Uganda Ltd., Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited, AdamPolSoya, Wudi Deda Agriculture Co. Ltd., Agrocorp International Pte Ltd, Shafer Commodities Inc., Denofa AS, Kohinoor Feeds and Fats Ltd., Minnesota Soybean Processors, Granol Indstria Comrcio e Exportao S/A, DHN International, Gauri Agrotech Products Pvt. Ltd., The Scoular Company, CHS Inc., and Kemin Industries, Inc.

The report analyzes these key players of the global ascorbic acid market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player.

Based on nature, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global soybean meal market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The proportion of proteins and vitamins in conventionally produced soybean meals is sufficient for children, adults, and animal feed. In addition, traditionally produced soybean meal products are effective health-improving elements, also these products have long-lasting effects. However, the organic segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031 due to growing concerns regarding the environment, sustainability, and healthy food.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global soybean meal market, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to demand for soybean meal in India is expanding quickly, which has increased the need for protein and continues to drive soy protein consumption. However, Europe is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. Owing to an increase in daily intake of plant-based products, particularly plant protein, because of the veganism trend.

In 2021, based on region, Asia-Pacific is the leading segment in the soybean meal market forecast. Since Asia-Pacific is an excellent location for acquiring raw materials and supplying protein byproducts, prominent companies are preparing to relocate there. This is especially true for supplement manufacturing given the region's high soy output.

By application, the food industry segment is anticipated to grow at the highest growth rate during soybean meal market foreacst period. Due to its unique properties, such as its improved solubility in food items and resistance to meat products, soy meal is in great demand in the food business. The growing demand for vegetarian foods and confections in developed nations is one of the key forces behind the rise of soybean meal utilization in the food industry. This is one of the soybean meal market trends.

The main factor propelling the global soybean meal market is the rise in demand for food products with high protein content from the animal feed industry. In the years to come, prominent companies in the global market should benefit from soybean meal market opportunities to generate income due to the rising demand for soybean meal used to make protein supplements and feed for livestock.

By nature, the conventional segment was the highest revenue contributor to the soybean meal market, with $41,656.7 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $65,165.0 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

Depending on application, the animal feed industry segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $27,435.0 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $43,196.8 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

As per sales channel, the offline segment was the highest revenue contributor to the market, with $32,834.2 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $51,461.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.8%.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue contributor, accounting for $22,676.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $35,306.3 million by 2031, with a CAGR of 4.7%.

