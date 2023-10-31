Additive Manufacturing And Precision Manufacturing Drive Global Powder Metallurgy Market Expansion

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Powder Metallurgy Parts - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

The global market for Powder Metallurgy Parts is experiencing significant growth, with an estimated value of $26.1 billion in 2022 projected to reach $42.5 billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3% over the analysis period from 2022 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the Ferrous Metals segment, which is expected to record a CAGR of 6.4% and reach $37.1 billion by the end of the analysis period.

Key Market Insights:



Ferrous Metals Segment: Ferrous metals are a major contributor to the growth of the powder metallurgy parts market, with a projected CAGR of 6.4%. This segment is expected to reach $37.1 billion, reflecting strong demand for powder metallurgy parts made from ferrous materials. Non-Ferrous Metals Segment: The non-ferrous metals segment is also poised for growth, with an estimated CAGR of 5.8% over the next eight years.

Geographic Trends:



United States: The U.S. market for powder metallurgy parts is estimated at $7.4 billion in 2022, highlighting the significant presence of this industry in the country.

China: China is forecasted to reach a market size of $6.1 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 8.3%. This growth reflects China's increasing demand for powder metallurgy parts. Other Markets: Japan and Canada are also noteworthy markets, with projected growth rates of 4.3% and 5.3%, respectively. In Europe, Germany is expected to grow at approximately 5.7% CAGR.

Select Competitors:

The powder metallurgy parts market features several key competitors, including American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc., AMES Group, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Catalus Corporation, Fine Sinter Co Ltd, GKN Powder Metallurgy, Miba AG, PMG Holding GmbH, Porite Co., Ltd., Schunk Group, SHW AG, Stackpole International Inc, and Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., among others.

Economic Outlook:

The global economic outlook is gradually improving, with expectations of growth recovery in the coming years. Despite challenges such as inflation and economic complexities, there are opportunities for businesses to thrive by embracing new technologies and sustainable practices.

What`s New?



Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment

Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform

Complimentary updates for one year Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW



A Prelude to Powder Metallurgy Parts

PMT's Manufacturing Method

Factors to Consider When Opting for Powder Metallurgy Parts

Global Economic Update

From Pandemic to War & Inflation: "Gloomy Outlook for 2023 Despite Signs of Easing Inflationary Conditions

Here's How Inflationary Pressures Affect the Economy

Although Past Peak in 2023, Efforts to Solve the Inflation Puzzle Should Continue

Here's What's Causing Inflationary Pressures in the Global Market

Although Facing a Lower Recession Risk, Global Economic Growth in 2023 to Slowdown Amid War, Inflation, Elevated Interest Rates & Marginal Easing of Inflation: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for the Years 2020 Through 2024

COVID-19 Impact on Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Competitive Landscape

Powder Metallurgy Parts - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2023 (E)

Global Market Overview and Prospects

North America Dominates, Asia-Pacific Witnesses Rapid Growth

Powder Metallurgy Metal Parts by Product Type

Use of Powder Metallurgy for Manufacturing Automobile Components Witness a Robust Increase Recent Market Activity

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



The Rise of Powder Metallurgy Provides the Foundation for the Growth of PM Parts Demand

Major Powder Metallurgy Technology Advancements Over the Years

Powder Metallurgy Outlook

Powder Metallurgy Parts Witness Stupendous Growth in the Automotive Industry

Recent Developments in Powder Metallurgy Process for the Automotive Industry

Vehicle Parts Made using the PM technology

Automobile Production Dynamics Augment Market Prospects

World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Pandemic Impact on the Automotive Industry & What's the New Normal?

Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Global Production Capacity of the Automobile Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and 2022

Automotive Industry's Growing Appetite for Advanced Powdered Metallurgy (PM) Parts Will Remain a Long-Term Growth Driver

Growing Impetus on Using Sustainable Technologies Fuel Demand for Powder Metallurgy in Aviation Sector

Encouraging Recovery of the Aerospace Industry to Spur Opportunities for Powder Metallurgy Parts

Commercial Aircraft Orders & Deliveries for Airbus for the Year 2022 Vs. 2021 (In Units)

New Route Expansion Signals a Good Return to Business & a Strong Business Case for New Aircraft Orders & Deliveries: Number of New Aircraft Demanded (In Units) as a Result of New Air Route Expansion by 2041

Technological Innovations Drive Market Growth

Innovative Hot Isostatic Pressing Process in Power Metallurgy for Enhanced High Temperature Performance

Manufacturing Industry's Transition to Precision Manufacturing Bodes Well for Market Growth

Spectacular Growth of Additive Manufacturing to Drive Demand Gains in the Powder Metallurgy Parts Market

Strong Outlook for AM Translates into Stronger Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts: Global Market for Additive Manufacturing (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029

Demand Grows Strong for Next-Generation Metal Powders for Medical Additive Manufacturing

Global Market for 3D Printing Medical Devices (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025, and 2027

Mechanization of Agriculture to Drive the Demand for Powder Metallurgy Parts

Global Market for Agricultural Machinery (In US$ Billion) 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2027

Focus on Sustainability Throws the Spotlight on Metal Powders. Here's Why & How Global CO2 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for Years 1930, 1940, 1950, 1960, 1970, 1980, 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020 & 2021

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

