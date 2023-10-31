Kaj Labs And AGII Announce $5 Million Investment To Develop AI Tools For Ripple Labs' XRP Ledger

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

KaJ Labs Steps into a New Journey of Innovation and Collaboration with AGII, Focusing on Advancements for Ripple Labs' XRP Ledger

- J. King Kasr, CEO at KaJ LabsLONDON, UK, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- KaJ Labs , a decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain technology, has approved a significant $5 million investment in AGII , an AI platform, to collaborate on the development of AI tools for Ripple Labs' XRP Ledger.This strategic partnership aims to advance the integration of artificial intelligence into the XRP Ledger ecosystem, enhancing its capabilities and providing practical solutions for the blockchain community. The investment underlines the commitment of both KaJ Labs and AGII to support innovation and drive technological advancements in the blockchain sector.The collaboration between KaJ Labs and AGII represents a concerted effort to harness the potential of AI in a way that benefits the XRP Ledger and its users. It underscores their shared vision of developing tools that simplify and improve various aspects of blockchain operations.AGII, with its expertise in AI, will focus on developing AI tools tailored to the unique needs of Ripple Labs' XRP Ledger. This partnership is expected to have a positive impact on the wider blockchain community, offering practical and accessible AI solutions.Web3 enthusiasts, blockchain developers, and XRP Ledger users interested in the progress of this collaboration can stay updated on the developments from both KaJ Labs and AGII.About KaJ Labs:KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization specializing in AI and blockchain technology. They support innovative projects globally, emphasizing decentralized products and services that benefit society.About AGII:AGII is an AI platform specializing in AI-powered content generation, designed to meet the needs of the Web3 era. It provides practical AI solutions for a wide range of applications.

