Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Tuesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened the second session of the 17th Legislative term of the National Assembly.

KUWAIT -- Speaker of the National Assembly Ahmad Al-Saadoun affirmed that parliament must seek all venues to achieve development in the country and meet challenges in line with Kuwait's interest.

KUWAIT -- Assistant Foreign Minister for International Organization Affairs Abdulaziz Al-Jarallah called on international community, especially UN Security Council, to assume its responsibilities to stop attacks and crimes against Palestinians.

CAIRO -- Kuwait's eighth and ninth air bridge planes loaded with about 50 tons of medical supplies and urgent needs arrived at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport to be delivered to people in the Gaza Strip.

CAIRO -- The Arab League and Arab Parliament strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Jabalia camp, which led to at least 400 people killed and hundreds injured. (end) mb