Death Toll Of Palestinians From Israeli Strikes On Gaza Rises To 8,525: Ministry

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) GAZA, Nov 1 (NNN-WAFA) – The death toll of Palestinians from Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip has risen to 8,525, the Palestinian Health Ministry said, yesterday.

Among the victims, 3,542 were children and 2,187 were women, ministry spokesperson, Ashraf al-Qedra, said, in a press statement, in Gaza City.

He said, the ministry received reports of 2,000 people still trapped under the rubble, including 1,100 children.

Al-Qudra said, 130 medics have been killed and 25 ambulances destroyed in Israeli airstrikes since Oct 7.

“The occupation forces deliberately targeted 57 healthcare facilities and forced 15 hospitals and 32 primary care centres out of service,” he added.

The statement noted that, with fuel supplies blocked by the Zionist regime, the electrical generators in the Al-Shifa Medical Complex, the largest hospital in Gaza, and the main Indonesian Hospital in the northern part of the enclave, would soon stop operating“due to the running out of fuel at the end of today.”

The main generators at the Al-Shifa Hospital and the Indonesian Hospital would stop as of today.

Meanwhile, more than 21,000 Palestinians were wounded by the ongoing Israeli airstrikes, it added.

The spokesperson called for the permanent and complete opening of the Rafah crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip, to ensure the inflow of fuel, humanitarian supplies, and medical aid, and the transfer of the wounded for treatment abroad.– NNN-WAFA