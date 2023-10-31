About 500 Children From Kherson Region Granted Status Of Victims Of Hostilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 500 children from Kherson region have received the status of victims of hostilities and armed conflicts.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"496 children of Kherson region received the status of victims of hostilities and armed conflicts," the report says.

It is noted that this status is granted to children who, before reaching the age of 18, were injured or maimed, received a concussion, suffered physical, sexual or psychological violence, were illegally held captive, abducted or illegally taken outside of Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, nearly 60 children from Kherson community, which is under constant enemy fire, were taken to Yaremche, Ivano-Frankivsk region.