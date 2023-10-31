Game Impact Expands To The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Draculas Castle Package

City Connection Package

Bases Loaded - Home Run Derby Package

Specializing in new releases for classic hardware, Game Impact USA is proud to reveal three fully localized titles in our initial western launch lineup.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Introducing Game Impact USA!Game Impact was created in 2013 with the concept of bringing retro games back to life. By participating in countless gaming events, we got to know and got the support of many friends and allies and on April 21, 2019, we launched our brand name "Habitsoft" and released "Dracula's Castle" on the GB. Habitsoft comes from 8bit (Japanese reading: hachibitto).And now with the help of our friends overseas, we have now launched Game Impact USA and Habit Soft USA.Specializing in new releases for classic hardware, Game Impact USA is proud to reveal three fully localized titles in our initial western launch lineup:City Connection* – GEN – Clarice, a speed-crazed girl born in California, is driving around the world's highways and causing havoc in every country! She is no stranger to police chasing her around the world. She hits oil, spins around, and hits them with her car, sending them flying. A crazy panic car chase between Clarice and police unfolds against a beautiful backdrop!This game was planned and developed based on the concept of "What if the arcade version of City Connection had been ported to GEN?”The graphics, sound, number of levels, etc. of the arcade version were ported as much as possible, and the operability of the FC version was incorporated to create an GEN-only cartridge that emphasizes ease of play. In addition, the GEN version offers a full range of options unique to the GEN version.Dracula's Castle** – GB – This is an action game starring MC8bit, one of the most popular artists of Game Impact. One day, while living a happy life in the 8-bit world Dracula suddenly appeared and Psycho Princess was stolen away! Go to Dracula's place! Fight back, 8-chan! Bring back the peace!Bases Loaded – Home Run Derby*** – GB – This game was planned and developed based on the concept of.“What would happen if the arcade version of Burning Pro Home Run Contest was ported to the GB?” Also, as a Habit Soft original, you can edit players and a special password will appear as a reward for achieving a perfect score in each of the three modes. Entering the special password allows you to play with legendary players. Special passwords will be randomly displayed for each difficulty level, 4 for each player, for a total of 12 players. Try to achieve the perfect score!Game Impact USA will be taking pre-orders now for titles at our online store:Titles will be available to pre-order for a limited time only.###About Game ImpactBased in Japan and now expanding to the USA! Visit us online atFollow us on X - @GameImpactUSA* This product is an original product of Game Impact and is not a licensed product of Sega Corporation.* This product is a licensed product of City Connection CO., LTD.©CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.** This product is an original product of Game Impact and is not a licensed product of Nintendo.*** This product is an original product of Game Impact and is not a licensed product of Nintendo.*** This product is a licensed product of City Connection CO., LTD.©CITY CONNECTION CO., LTD.

