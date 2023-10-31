Bolivia Cuts Off Diplomatic Relations With Israel

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 31 (Petra) - Bolivia announced on Tuesday the severing of its diplomatic ties with Israel, accusing it of committing crimes against humanity in its aggression against the Gaza Strip.According to Reuters, the Bolivian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that its government had severed its ties with Israel because it committed crimes against humanity in its attacks on Gaza.Bolivia previously severed diplomatic relations with Israel in 2009 in protest against its attacks on the Gaza Strip, and until 2020 when the government of the country's president, Jeanine Anis, restored relations.On October 21, Bolivian President Luis Arce condemned the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, especially the bombing that targeted the Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza.The Bolivian President called for an immediate ceasefire that openly violates the rights of the Palestinian people, calling on the UN Security Council to prevent the genocide of the Palestinian people.