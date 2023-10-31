Palestinian Health Ministry In Ramallah Receives 6 Jordanian Aid Trucks

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Ramallah, Oct. 31 (Petra) -- Trucks carrying medicines, equipment, and medical supplies from Jordan arrived Tuesday evening at the Palestinian Ministry of Health warehouses in Ramallah.Under His Majesty King Abdullah's orders, Jordan dispatched six trucks loaded with medicines, equipment, and medical supplies to Palestine via the Karama crossing earlier today.The aid was received in the Ministry of Health's warehouses in the presence of Jordan's ambassador to Ramallah, Issam Al-Bdour, according to Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila. She said that the aid was sent as per instructions of His Majesty King Abdullah to support the Palestinian health sector. She also noted that similar aid arrived at Al-Arish Airport to help the Gaza Strip.She added that the Gaza Strip is the most in need of assistance, but the Ministry of Health is implementing an emergency plan in the West Bank that was agreed upon by the Council of Ministers yesterday, in addition to assisting the Gaza Strip's health sector first.Alkaila affirmed that the Palestinian Ministry of Health is presently striving to support the Gaza health sector, which had previously declared a state of emergency owing to a scarcity of medicines, medical supplies, and fuel. She mentioned the psychological state of the medical personnel as well as the fact that the aid stimulates Gaza's health sector's recovery, which is one of the Ministry's top priorities in light of the massacres taking place there."Within the framework of local and international efforts, an agreement was made to enable 100 trucks to enter daily, despite the fact that 500 trucks entered daily from the Rafah crossing, in addition to trucks from Beit Hanoun (Erez) in normal circumstances," Alkaila said. "Given the atrocities and the destruction of the Strip's infrastructure, Gaza needs to receive as much food, medical care, and other humanitarian supplies as possible."She stated that the occupation has made no response to the entry of fuel into the Gaza Strip.Given that 15 hospitals remain closed and that the remaining hospitals in the Gaza Strip face the possibility of closing due to either direct targeting or fuel shortages, she urged the international community to exert pressure for the entry of fuel into the region. Hospitals cannot function without fuel, and their inability to do so would be catastrophic for the injured given the daily massacres.According to Al-Bdour, the aid was provided in accordance with His Majesty the King's directions and in cooperation between the Jordanian and Palestinian governments, with the goal of continuing to give support in all forms to the West Bank.He stated that the first convoy consisted of six trucks carrying medical supplies and medications, and that further vehicles and aid would follow.He added that there is aid that was previously sent to the Gaza Strip and is currently at Al-Arish Airport waiting to be released in the near future and brought into the Strip to provide relief to citizens and meet their urgent humanitarian and life needs.He stressed that Jordan is seeking, by all available means, and in full coordination with its brothers and partners, the United Nations and international humanitarian organizations working, in order to exert pressure to facilitate the entry of aid to meet the needs of citizens in the Gaza Strip.