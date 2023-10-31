ROCKFORD FOSGATE® PROMOTES JOE GONZALEZ TO NATIONAL SALES MANAGER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader

in

high-performance audio systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Gonzalez to National Sales Manager.

In this new role, Joe will oversee and lead the Rockford Fosgate aftermarket sales team, where they will play a pivotal role in driving the company's sales growth through existing sales channels. With a continued focus on new category initiatives, Rockford will continue to provide unique and additional opportunities for its authorized retailers.

"This promotion is a testament to Rockford's commitment to recognizing and nurturing internal talent." - Zach Luke

Joe Gonzalez

Zach Luke, Vice president of sales and marketing, stated, "This promotion is a testament to Rockford's commitment to

recognizing and nurturing internal talent. Joe has been a dedicated and valued member

of the Rockford Fosgate sales team for 10 years, his experience, exceptional contributions, strong leadership

skills, and deep

understanding

of

the industry

will ensure

that the

sales "tone" for

Rockford Fosgate

is

set

for years to come...It's

an

exciting time."

Joe Gonzalez,

said, "I'm honored

and excited

to take on this

new role as

National Sales

Manager. I'm grateful

for

the opportunities

and support

I've

received

at Rockford

Fosgate,

and

I'm looking

forward

to leading

our sales

team

to

even

greater

heights."

As National Sales Manager, Joe will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement sales

strategies,

identify

new

market

opportunities,

and ensure

that

Rockford

Fosgate

continues

to provide

the highest

level

of

service

to

its customers.

About

Rockford

Fosgate

SeUng

the

standard for

excellence

in

the

audio

industry,

Rockford

CorporaWon

markets

high- performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aYermarket and OEM market.

Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford CorporaWon is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK ).

