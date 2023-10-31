ROCKFORD FOSGATE® PROMOTES JOE GONZALEZ TO NATIONAL SALES MANAGER

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TEMPE, Ariz., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockford Fosgate, the industry leader
in
high-performance audio systems, is pleased to announce the promotion of Joe Gonzalez to National Sales Manager.
In this new role, Joe will oversee and lead the Rockford Fosgate aftermarket sales team, where they will play a pivotal role in driving the company's sales growth through existing sales channels. With a continued focus on new category initiatives, Rockford will continue to provide unique and additional opportunities for its authorized retailers.
Continue Reading
"This promotion is a testament to Rockford's commitment to recognizing and nurturing internal talent." - Zach Luke
Post this
Joe Gonzalez
Zach Luke, Vice president of sales and marketing, stated, "This promotion is a testament to Rockford's commitment to
recognizing and nurturing internal talent. Joe has been a dedicated and valued member
of the Rockford Fosgate sales team for 10 years, his experience, exceptional contributions, strong leadership
skills, and deep
understanding
of
the industry
will ensure
that the
sales "tone" for
Rockford Fosgate
is
set
for years to come...It's
an
exciting time."
Joe Gonzalez,
said, "I'm honored
and excited
to take on this
new role as
National Sales
Manager. I'm grateful
for
the opportunities
and support
I've
received
at Rockford
Fosgate,
and
I'm looking
forward
to leading
our sales
team
to
even
greater
heights."
As National Sales Manager, Joe will work closely with the executive team to develop and implement sales
strategies,
identify
new
market
opportunities,
and ensure
that
Rockford
Fosgate
continues
to provide
the highest
level
of
service
to
its customers.
About
Rockford
Fosgate
SeUng
the
standard for
excellence
in
the
audio
industry,
Rockford
CorporaWon
markets
high- performance audio systems under the brand Rockford Fosgate® for the mobile, motorsport, and marine audio aYermarket and OEM market.
Headquartered in Tempe, Ariz., Rockford CorporaWon is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PATK ).
SOURCE Rockford Corporation
MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107348716
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.