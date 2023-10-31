Dark Shadows Legend Kathryn Leigh Scott To Appear At The Mad Monster Expo Atlanta - Nov. 17-19

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Kathryn Leigh Scott At The Mad Monster Expo Atlanta

Kathryn Leigh Scott

Mad Monster Expo 2023

(photo by Ben Martin)

ASHEVILLE, NC, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Legendary actress Kathryn Leigh Scott, best known for her roles in gothic soap opera Dark Shadows as Maggie Evans and Josette DuPres, will be appearing at The Mad Monster Expo in Atlanta Nov. 17-19, 2023!TV Guide lists Dark Shadows as one of the all-time Top Cult Shows!WHAT'S MAD MONSTER EXPO 2O23It's a Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy themed convention that brings the world's top genre celebrities and vendors together with their fans to trade stories, attend informative panels, buy autographs, and fun merchandise, and visit with old friends – and meet new like-minded monsters.Kathryn Leigh Scott is an author and actress. She played four roles, including Maggie Evans and Josette DuPres, in the original Gothic series, Dark Shadows and House of Dark Shadows (1970). She wrote Dark Shadows: Return to Collinwood and Dark Shadows Movie Book, among other books about the hit series. Her recent feature films include, The Eleventh Green with Campbell Scott, Three Christs with Richard Gere and Juliana Margulies and Woody Allen's A Rainy Day in New York. She recently appeared in The Blacklist, Hallmark Channel's Broadcasting Christmas, Lifetime's A Wedding to Die For, and has a recurring role as George Segal's girlfriend Miriam in The Goldbergs. She has written the novels September Girl, Jinxed, Down and Out in Beverly Heels and Dark Passages. Nonfiction includes the Lobby Card books on film art, Last Dance at the Savoy, The Bunny Years and a trilogy of books on caregiving: Now With You, Now Without, The Happy Hours and A Welcome Respite. She resides in New York and Los Angeles. .Mad Monster Expo 2023Nov. 17-19, 2023Crowne Plaza Atlanta Perimeter at Ravinia4355 Ashford Dunwoody Rd NEAtlanta, GA 30346FRI 6PM-11PMSAT 11AM-7PMSUN 11AM-5PMFriday Nov 17photo-op with Kathryn 7 PMSat Nov 18photo-op with Kathryn Leigh Scott - 11:30 AMpanel Q&A with Kathryn Leigh Scott - 3:15 AMSunday Nov 19photo-op with Kathryn Leigh Scott - 4:10 PMAlso appearing along with Kathryn Leigh Scott:Richard Brake, Neve Campbell, John Christ, James Jude Courtney, Peter Criss, Christine Elise, Elliott Fullam, Lance Henriksen, Kane Hodder, Jamie Kennedy, Lauren Lavera, Matthew Lillard, Damian Maffei, Temuera Morrison, Ed Neal, Mark Patton, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Skeet Ulrich, Jesse "The Body" Ventura, Alex Vincent, Lee Waddell, Carl Weathers, Joann WilletteDark Shadows was an American gothic soap opera that aired weekdays on the ABC television network, from June 27, 1966, to April 2, 1971. The show depicted the lives of the wealthy Collins family of Collinsport, Maine, where a series of supernatural occurrences take place.Dark Shadows became popular when vampire Barnabas Collins played by actor Jonathan Frid was introduced ten months into its run. It would also feature ghosts, werewolves, zombies, man-made monsters, witches, warlocks, time travel, and a parallel universe. A small troupe of actors each played many roles; as actors came and went, some characters were played by more than one actor. The show was distinguished by its melodramatic performances, atmospheric set designs, unusual storylines, numerous plot twists, adventurous music score, broad range of characters, and heroic adventures. Dark Shadows developed a large teenage audience and a dedicated cult following. By 1969, it had become ABC's highest-rated daytime series with viewership in the millions!The original network run of the show amassed 1,225 episodes. The success of the series spawned a media franchise that has included two feature films (House of Dark Shadows in 1970 and Night of Dark Shadows in 1971), a 1991 TV remake, a 2012 film reboot directed by Tim Burton, and numerous spin-off novels and comics. Kathryn Leigh Scott has narrated all 27 vintage Dark Shadows novels by Marilyn Ross for Oasis Audiobooks, available on Amazon.Contact: Kathryn Leigh Scott:Press inquiries:

Billy James

Glass Onyon PR

+1 828-350-8158

