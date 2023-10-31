Turkmenistan And Japan Weigh Up Expansion Of Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation in a great deal of areas, Trend reports.

The discussions were held between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan Hiroyuki Yamamoto, who is completing his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.

The parties reviewed the opportunities for strengthening Turkmen and Japanese political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian interaction.

In addition, the beneficial experience of cooperation within the framework of international organizations, notably the UN, was mentioned.

At the conclusion of the discussion, the Japanese diplomat expressed his appreciation to the Turkmen side for their complete support and help in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan, which aimed to strengthen mutually beneficial connections between the two countries.

Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel