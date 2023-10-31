Turkmenistan And Japan Weigh Up Expansion Of Comprehensive Cooperation

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, October 31. Turkmenistan and Japan discussed expanding cooperation in a great
deal of areas, Trend reports.
The discussions were held between the Minister of Foreign
Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and Ambassador Extraordinary
and Plenipotentiary of Japan Hiroyuki Yamamoto, who is completing
his diplomatic mission in Turkmenistan.
The parties reviewed the opportunities for strengthening Turkmen
and Japanese political, trade, economic, investment, cultural, and
humanitarian interaction.
In addition, the beneficial experience of cooperation within the
framework of international organizations, notably the UN, was
mentioned.
At the conclusion of the discussion, the Japanese diplomat
expressed his appreciation to the Turkmen side for their complete
support and help in the implementation of his diplomatic mission in
Turkmenistan, which aimed to strengthen mutually beneficial
connections between the two countries.
Meanwhile, at the beginning of September this year, President of
the Supreme Council of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov,
during a meeting in Ashgabat with the President of the Japanese
University of Tsukuba Kyosuke Nagata, stressed that in recent
years, Turkmen-Japanese relations have been actively developing in
trade, economic, political, social, cultural, humanitarian and
other spheres.
