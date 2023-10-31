Kyslytsya At UN: Each Day Of War Causes EUR 120M In Damage To Ukraine's Environment

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) At a UN Security Council meeting, Sergiy Kyslytsya, the Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the UN, spoke about environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.

This was reported by an Ukrinform correspondent in New York.

“The Russian Federation's war of aggression against Ukraine has caused an environmental catastrophe, amounting to over EUR 55.6

billion,” Kyslytsya said.

He stressed that each day of war causes EUR 120 million in damage to Ukraine's environment.

According to Kyslytsya, to date, more than 2,500 cases of environmental damage caused by Russia's war in Ukraine have been recorded, and 252 cases of environmental war crimes investigated.

He reminded that Ukraine remains one of the most heavily mined countries, noting that approximately one third of the territory poses danger due to Russian mines and unexploded ordnance.

Kyslytsya also stressed that about 6 million people in Ukraine are exposed to danger due to this mine threat. As many as 261 people were killed, including children, and more than 500 were injured in mine explosions.

He thanked sappers who continue to demine huge areas and have already revealed more than 707,000 explosives.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, the UN Security Council discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine caused by Russia's full-scale invasion.