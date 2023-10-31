U.S. Calls On UN To Provide Funding Package For Ukraine's Growing Humanitarian Needs

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The United States has called on UN member states to provide a funding package for Ukraine's humanitarian needs, which continue to grow amid Russian attacks on critical infrastructure ahead of winter.

Ambassador Robert Wood, Alternative Representative for Special Political Affairs at the U.S. Mission to the UN, stated this at a meeting of the UN Security Council on Tuesday, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“As Russia's war of aggression rages on, Ukraine's humanitarian needs continue to grow, including a need for additional shelter repairs, insulation, winter clothes, and food assistance; protection of water supply and waste-water systems against freezing; and protection for vulnerable groups, especially near frontline areas,” he said.

In this context, he noted that Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine's critical infrastructure, including heat supply facilities, power grids, and grain storage facilities.

Robert Wood reminded that the UN's revised winterization plan calls for $435 million in funding to help keep more than 1.7 million civilians in Ukraine warm, dry, and fed during the winter season.

“We call on the international community to ensure the UN's funding appeals are met,” the U.S. diplomat said.

He assured that the United States' commitment to Ukraine will remain strong.

“Putin may believe he can outlast Ukraine, but he's wrong. Ukraine will not be subjugated by Russia. The will of Ukraine's people will never be broken,” Robert Wood stressed.

As Ukrinform reported, on Tuesday, the UN Security Council discussed the humanitarian situation in Ukraine caused by Russia's full-scale invasion.