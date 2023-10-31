Italy Registers Zero Growth In Q3

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy registered zero growth in the third quarter of 2023, ISTAT
said on Tuesday, Azernews reports, citing
ANSA.
The national statistics institute estimates that GDP in
chain-linked values with reference year 2015 adjusted for seasonal
and calendar effects remained stationary in the period
July-September compared to both the previous quarter and the third
quarter of 2022.
"The Italian economy remained stable in the third quarter of
2023 following a decline in the second quarter of the year," said
Istat.
"The year-on-year dynamic was also stable, interrupting a growth
trend that had lasted for ten consecutive quarters," it added.
Acquired GDP growth therefore stood at 0.7% as in the second
quarter, ISTAT said.
