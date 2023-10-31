Arab League, ESCWA Chiefs Discuss Humanitarian Situation In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 10 (KUNA) -- The Secretary-General of the Arab League Ahmad Aboul-Gheit and Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) Rola Dashti discussed Tuesday the worsening situation in the Palestinian territories, especially the Gaza Strip amid the continued Israeli aggression.

In a meeting, they held at the Arab League HQs in Cairo today, Aboul-Gheit and Dashti discussed the serious economic, social and humanitarian repercussions of the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip and the need to provide all forms of support to Palestinian people to mitigate these repercussions.

They also warned of the grave effects of the continued Israeli aggression on the security and stability of the region and the whole world.

The Arab League chief hailed the ESCWA's recent report on the ongoing war themed: "War on Gaza: Unprecedented and Devastating Impact". He urged the UN organization to help alleviate the negative impacts of the war and improve the humanitarian conditions of civilians.

Aboul-Gheit suggested strengthening joint cooperation with the aim of developing a social and humanitarian vision for the situation in Palestine, which will be implemented as soon as circumstances permit.

They also underlined the importance of launching the Arab Vision 2045 to advance joint Arab action and enhance efforts to achieve sustainable development goals in the Arab region.

They expressed satisfaction with the fruitful cooperation between the two organizations.

For her part, Dashti said she is looking forward to launching the Arab Vision 2045 as soon as possible, expressing ESCWA's desire to hold the ministerial session of its council at the headquarters of the Arab League on December 18 to announce the official launching of this vision. (end)

