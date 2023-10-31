EU Condemns Jewish Settler Terrorism In West Bank

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The European Union condemned Tuesday the "upsurge of settler terrorism in the West Bank," saying it has led to very high numbers of civilian casualties and Palestinian communities being forced out of their homes.

"The situation could get out of control and is causing unspeakable suffering to local communities.

Urgent measures are needed," said EU spokesperson for foreign affairs and security policy, Peter Stano, in a statement.

"Israel has the duty to protect civilians in the West Bank from extremist settler violence, to hold perpetrators accountable and ensure that the IDF intervenes. It is a legal obligation that must be fulfilled," he said.

Stano added, "this adds to an already tragic situation in Gaza, increasing the risk of dangerous escalation of the conflict, which must be avoided at all costs."(end)

