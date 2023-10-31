Kuwait's Relief Planes For Gazans Arrive At Egypt's Arish

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Mohammad Al-Mutairi

CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's eighth and ninth air bridge planes loaded with about 50 tons of medical supplies and urgent needs arrived Tuesday at Egypt's Al-Arish Airport to be delivered to people in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Kuwaiti Ambassador to Egypt and Permanent Delegate to the Arab League Ghanim Al-Ghanim said the air bridge loaded with humanitarian aid came in implementation of the decree of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

The ambassador, who was at the airport to receive the planes, said that the eighth plane carried 10 tons of food supplies provided by Al-Salam charity.

The ninth plane was loaded by 40 tons of aid provided by Kuwait Relief Society, he said, indicating that the total aid has reached so far 240 tons.

Four ambulances and medical equipment as well as others were included in the relief planes sent to Palestinians in the Strip, he noted.

He thanked Kuwait and Egyptian Red Crescent Societies, and North Sinai Governorate for unlimited facilitations to enter Kuwait's humanitarian aid through Rafah border crossing to hand out the aid to the Gazans.

The ambassador said he met Egypt's Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli during a field tour in Al-Arish and Rafah Cities.

The premier thanked Kuwait, its leadership, government and people for humanitarian support to Palestinian people, Al-Ghanim pointed out.

Proving continually humanitarian aid to brothers in the Gaza Strip comes in implementation of the decree of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the directives of His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the instructions of His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the ambassador said. (end)

