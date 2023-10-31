Arab League, Parliament Condemns Jabalia Camp Bombing

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- The Arab League on Tuesday strongly condemned the Israeli attacks on Jabalia camp, which led to at least 400 people killed and hundreds injured.

Secretary General of the League Ahmad Abul-Gheit had said, "This is a crime added to the criminalities of the occupation in Gaza, and the world's conscience cannot remain silent about it."

"Every day that passes while this massacre continues puts the entire international system and the essence of international and humanitarian law at stake."

And denying such non-moral and civil acts committed with such ferocity under the light of world superpowers that reject a ceasefire is unacceptable, said Abul-Gheit.

He also called for an immediate halt of all military action in Gaza, clarifying the international community is responsible for the suffering and blood shed of the Palestinian people.

As the urgent delivery of aid to the Strip is a global and international duty.

Meanwhile, the Arab Parliament denounced the recent massacre carried out by the Israeli occupation against civilians in Jabalia camp, which resulted in the death of more than 400 martyrs and hundreds of wounded, most of whom were children and women.

In a statement, the Arab Parliament said they hold the international community, all its institutions and organizations, responsible for these massacres committed daily against defenseless Palestinian civilians in light of "disgraceful international silence and inability."

The statement noted, "targeting civilians in their homes and hospitals are brutal crimes and a flagrant violation of all international and humanitarian laws and norms, which cannot be tolerated and must be stopped immediately."

The statement also called for an immediate halt to the escalation in Gaza Strip, calling on the international community, the Security Council, and international and human rights organizations to assume their responsibilities towards defenseless civilians, including children, women, and the elderly. (end)

aff







MENAFN31102023000071011013ID1107348661