UK Premier Tackles With Palestinian Pres. Unrest In Occupied Territories

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Oct 31 (KUNA) -- United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak spoke on Tuesday to the President of the Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas.

The two discussed the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza, and the Prime Minister once again expressed his deep condolences for the tragic loss of civilian life.

Sunak set out the intensive diplomatic and practical efforts the United Kingdom is making to rapidly increase the delivery of life-saving aid to Gaza, following the announcement that the UK will double aid funding for Palestinian civilians.

President Abbas thanked the Prime Minister for his active engagement in the region.

President Abbas also updated on the security situation in the West Bank.

The Prime Minister emphasized the importance of making progress on the peace process to ensure that Palestinian civilians in both Gaza and the West Bank can live in security and prosperity.

He said the UK would continue to support diplomatic action to protect Palestinian civilians, prevent wider escalation and secure a peaceful and lasting resolution to the crisis.

Later, the Prime Minister spoke to "Israel's" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of rapidly increasing the flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza and welcomed "Israel's" commitment to facilitate significantly more deliveries.

He said the UK would support all efforts to ensure life-saving aid reaches those in need, including temporary humanitarian pauses.

The Prime Minister reiterated the UK's resolute backing for "Israel's" right to defend itself against terrorism, while emphasizing the importance of taking all possible measures to minimize civilian casualties.

He said the UK is focused on securing the safe return of hostages and urgently ensuring British nationals and others can leave Gaza, via the Rafah crossing or other routes.

The leaders also discussed the situation in the West Bank and the long-term goal of a two-state solution.

The Prime Minister noted the importance of all sides avoiding actions that would inflame tensions and keeping hope alive for a more secure and prosperous future for both Israelis and Palestinians.

The Prime Minister and Netanyahu agreed to remain in close contact on the next steps. (end)

