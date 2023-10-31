(MENAFN- Baystreet) Stocks Gain, But Plummet on Month
Stocks traded higher Tuesday, as Wall Street tried to close out a dismal month of trading - that saw Treasury yields surge to levels not seen in more than 16 years - on a high note.
The Dow Jones Industrials climbed 123.91 points, to finish Tuesday at 33,052.87, after Monday's climb of more than 500 points.
The S&P 500 index climbed 26.98 points to 4,193.80.
The NASDAQ surged 61.76 points to 12,851.24.
Real estate outperformed in the S&P 500, with the sector up nearly 2%. Notably, however, some mega-cap tech stocks weighed on the index. Alphabet and Meta Platforms shares were lower. Nvidia declined by about 1%.
Earnings season continued Tuesday. Caterpillar slid 7% after the construction equipment maker said its fourth-quarter revenue would only be“slightly” higher than the year-ago period. JetBlue shares dropped more than 10% after the airline's third-quarter results missed expectations on the top and bottom lines.
Stocks are headed for their third-straight losing month. The Dow slipped 1%, and the S&P 500 is down 2%. This marks the first three-month losing streak for both indexes since March 2020. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has declined more than 2% in October, also on pace for its third consecutive negative month.
Wall Street is also keeping a close eye on the Fed's next decision on interest rates this Wednesday. Fed funds futures pricing suggests a roughly 98% probability that the central bank will keep rates at current levels.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury made small gains, lowering yields to 4.92% from Monday's 4.89%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slipped $1.03 to $81.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices subtracted $11.60 to $1,994.
