(MENAFN- Baystreet)
TSX Hangs Onto Gains
Tilray, First Quantum in Focus
Markets in Toronto dipsy-doodled Tuesday, but ended the session pointed upward, mostly on the strength of tech and health-care concerns.
The TSX Composite squeezed higher 16.71 points to close Tuesday at 18,873.47.
The Canadian dollar sank 0.19 cents at 72.11 cents U.S.
Health-care stocks led the parade of winners, with Tilray acquiring eight cents, or 3.3%, to $2.48, while Bausch Health Companies prospered 21 cents, or 2.3%, to $9.45.
Among tech stocks, Celestica grabbed $1.66, or 5.4%, to $32.38, while Docebo jumped $1.78, or 3.4%, to $54.67.
In communications, Quebecor heightened 63 cents, or 2.3%, to $28.64, while Telus captured two cents to $22.38.
Gold and materials sank, however, OceanaGold losing 10 cents, or 4.1%, to $2.32, while NovaGold Resources dipped 18 cents, or 3.6%, to $4.83.
First Quantum Minerals took the worst bruising on the index, $3.95, or 19.8%, to $16.05, while First Majestic Silver dropped 39 cents, or 5.1%, to $7.14.
In utilities, units of Brookfield Renewable Partners gave back $1.34, or 4.4%, to $28.91, while Transalta fell 30 cents, or 2.9%, to $10.15.
On the economic slate, Statistics Canada reported gross domestic product was essentially unchanged in August as services-producing industries edged up 0.1% while goods-producing industries contracted 0.2%.
ON BAYSTREET
The TSX Venture Exchange gained 2.63 points to 516.07.
All but three of the 12 TSX subgroups were positive on the session, with health-care stocks hurtling 1.8% higher, with information technology better 1.1%, and communications, up 0.7%.
The three laggards were co-weighed by gold and materials, each down 2.2%, while utilities skidded 0.9%.
ON WALLSTREET
Stocks traded higher Tuesday, as Wall Street tried to close out a dismal month of trading - that saw Treasury yields surge to levels not seen in more than 16 years - on a high note.
The Dow Jones Industrials climbed 123.91 points, to finish Tuesday at 33,052.87, after Monday's climb of more than 500 points.
The S&P 500 index climbed 26.98 points to 4,193.80.
The NASDAQ surged 61.76 points to 12,851.24.
Real estate outperformed in the S&P 500, with the sector up nearly 2%. Notably, however, some mega-cap tech stocks weighed on the index. Alphabet and Meta Platforms shares were lower. Nvidia declined by about 1%.
Earnings season continued Tuesday. Caterpillar slid 7% after the construction equipment maker said its fourth-quarter revenue would only be“slightly” higher than the year-ago period. JetBlue shares dropped more than 10% after the airline's third-quarter results missed expectations on the top and bottom lines.
Stocks are headed for their third-straight losing month. The Dow slipped 1%, and the S&P 500 is down 2%. This marks the first three-month losing streak for both indexes since March 2020. The tech-heavy NASDAQ has declined more than 2% in October, also on pace for its third consecutive negative month.
Wall Street is also keeping a close eye on the Fed's next decision on interest rates this Wednesday. Fed funds futures pricing suggests a roughly 98% probability that the central bank will keep rates at current levels.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury made small gains, lowering yields to 4.92% from Monday's 4.89%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices slipped $1.03 to $81.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices subtracted $11.60 to $1,994.
MENAFN31102023000212011056ID1107348658
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.