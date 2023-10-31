Yemen's Houthis Attack Israel With Missile, Drones

(MENAFN- Asia Times) The Israeli Arrow air defense system intercepted a heavy Houthi missile aimed at Israel's Red Sea port city of Eilat. An Israeli expert has confirmed it was shot down by Arrow 2, not the exoatmospheric Arrow 3.

The Arrow intercept marks the first time that Israel has been attacked by Houthi forces in Yemen.

The Houthis are Iranian proxies and have used missiles and drones against Saudi Arabia. the UAE and Egypt.



Arrow-2 launch. Photo: Wikipedia

Today Yemen also claimed it sent drones to attack Israel.

These were intercepted well outside of Israel's territory by Israeli Air Force fighter jets and destroyed.

Cruise missiles may also have been used in the Houthi operation.

While the Houthis have not said anything about the ballistic missile launch, they have acknowledged the drone attacks.“These drones belong to the state of Yemen,” Houthi leader Abdelaziz bin Habtour told the

AFP

news agency.

Israel has acknowledged that

it“coordinated with foreign armies” in defeating the Houthi attack.

These“foreign armies” most likely were either Saudi Arabian or Egyptian.