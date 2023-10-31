Nutritional & Performance Drinks Market Size, Company Revenue Share, Key Drivers, And Trend Analysis, By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Allied Market Research Logo

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 1, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Nutritional & performance drinks provide nutrition and energy for both adolescents and adults. They are typically composed of a carbohydrates (glucose and maltodextrin), vitamin B, caffeine, and possibly other minor ingredients, such as the amino acids taurine and L-carnitine and some herbs. Attributed to heighten mental vigor or to provide a swift energy boost, these beverages have become aplenty in schools, university campuses, clubs, and recreational centers.

Avail the inside scoop of the Sample Report @

Some Key Market Players are NESTLÉ SA, DR PEPPER SNAPPLE GROUP, INC., COCA-COLA CO., MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION, ABBOTT NUTRITION, GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC, AJINOMOTO COMPANY, YAKULT HONSHA CO., LTD., RED BULL GMBH, PEPSICO INC.

Increase in health awareness, innovative marketing and positioning strategies, and advancements in packaging technology drive the growth of the global nutritional & performance drinks market. However, adverse effects on human health on overconsumption and its high cost hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, rise in demand from emerging economies present numerous opportunities for market development in the future.

Place a direct purchase order of this report at:

The report segments the global nutritional & performance drinks market based on type, application, and geography. On the basis of type, the market is classified into ready-to-drink beverages, energy drinks, flavored & enhanced waters, juices, and others. According to application, it is divided into sports, health & fitness, medical, and others. By geography, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

This report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends, emerging estimations, and dynamics in the nutritional & performance drinks market.

In-depth analysis of the market is conducted and estimations for key segments are provided.

Industry analysis for factors that drive and restrain the growth of the market are provided.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which provide a competitive outlook of the industry trends.

Speak With Analyst:

Nutritional & Performance Drinks Market Report Highlights

By Type

READY-TO-DRINK BEVERAGES

ENERGY DRINKS

FLAVORED & ENHANCED WATERS

JUICES

OTHERS

By APPLICATION

SPORTS

HEALTH & FITNESS

MEDICAL

OTHERS

Request For Customization:

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ +1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn