Stewart Law Offices Announces New Location in Charlotte, North Carolina

Personal injury firm expands to new location.

CHARLOTTE, NC, US, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In a strategic move to better serve their clients and expand their reach, Stewart Law Offices , a personal injury law firm, is proud to announce the opening of its new location in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Stewart Law Offices has been a pillar of the legal community for more than 25 years. The firm currently has four offices in South Carolina, including the following:

- Rock Hill – 1242 Ebenezer Rd., Rock Hill, SC 29732

- Spartanburg – 409 S. Pine St., Spartanburg, SC 29302

- Columbia – 10 Calendar Ct., Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29206

- Beaufort – 205 Ribaut Road, Suite A, Beaufort, SC 29902

Firm Expansion Reflects Commitment to Service

Stewart Law Offices provides legal representation to personal injury victims and injured workers on a contingency-fee-basis. The personal injury lawyers in Charlotte, NC, and South Carolina accept viable cases and only get paid if they successfully recover compensation for their clients. The firm attorneys are committed to representing clients to the best of their ability and recovering maximum compensation to help them move confidently to the next chapter of their lives.

The firm's lawyers know that the more offices they are able to service, the more accessible they are to clients. The personal injury lawyers also visit clients at their homes, hospital rooms, offices, or other locations that are convenient for their clients.

In addition to providing relentless legal advocacy, the team at Stewart Law Offices is very involved in the communities they serve. They volunteer their time and donate funds to several worthy causes.

Details of the New Location

The new location of the law firm in Charlotte is now open at 2427 Tuckaseegee Rd., Charlotte, NC 28208 . Located near LuLu's Express, Pure Body Salon & Suites, and A Home Just Like Home. It is easily accessible from I-85, I-77, and I-277.

About Stewart Law Offices

Stewart Law Offices is an award-winning law firm. Firm attorneys have been awarded the AV Preeminent® rating from Martindale-Hubbell®, are members of the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Million Dollar Advocates Forum, honored as Top 40 Under 40 Attorneys by The National Trial Lawyers, and selected to the Rising Star List for South Carolina by Super Lawyers.* They are members of various bar associations and organizations that are committed to preserving the rights of accident victims. Collectively, they have recovered millions of dollars for their clients.**

Those who have been injured in an accident caused by someone else's negligence can contact Stewart Law Offices for a free case review with an experienced personal injury attorney in South Carolina or North Carolina.

* Membership in the Million Dollar Advocates Forum is not a guarantee that similar results will be achieved in your case. For more information on the criteria for inclusion, see milliondollaradvocates. For more information about the Martindale criteria for selection, see .

**Case results vary. Prior results do not guarantee any future outcomes.

