3Q23 Results: Telefônica Brasil S.A.

Double-digit net income and free cash flow growth in 9M23, combined with strong shareholder remuneration

R$ million

3Q23

3Q22 % Y-o-Y 9M23 9M22 % Y-o-Y













Net Operating Revenue 13,112 12,199 7.5 38,565 35,382 9.0 Core Revenue 12,335 11,256 9.6 36,120 32,380 11.6 Mobile Revenue 9,279 8,480 9.4 27,025 24,172 11.8 Fixed core revenue 3,056 2,776 10.1 9,095 8,209 10.8 Non-core Revenue 777 943 (17.6) 2,445 3,002 (18.5) Total Costs (7,573) (7,242) 4.6 (22,999) (21,335) 7.8 EBITDA 5,539 4,957 11.7 15,566 14,047 10.8



EBITDA / Net Revenue Margin 42.2

% 40.6

% 1.6

p.p.

40.4

% 39.7

% 0.7

p.p.

Net Income 1,472 1,440 2.2 3,429 2,959 15.9 Earnings per Share (EPS) 0.89 0.86 2.9 2.07 1.77 16.6













CAPEX ex-IFRS 16 2,626 2,586 1.5 6,665 7,041 (5.3) Operating Cash Flow (OCF) 2,913 2,371 22.9 8,901 7,006 27.1



OCF / Net Revenue Margin 22.2

% 19.4

% 2.8

p.p.

23.1

% 19.8

% 3.3

p.p.

Free Cash Flow 1,918 1,839 4.3 7,556 6,473 16.7













Core Revenue / Net Revenue 94.1

% 92.3

% 1.8

p.p.

93.7

% 91.5

% 2.1

p.p.

Non-core Revenue / Net Revenue 5.9

% 7.7

% (1.8)

p.p.

6.3

% 8.5

% (2.1)

p.p.















Total Subscribers (Thousand) 111,582 111,688 (0.1) 111,582 111,688 (0.1) Core Subscribers 104,701 104,070 0.6 104,701 104,070 0.6 % / total accesses 93.8

% 93.2

% 0.7

p.p.

93.8

% 93.2

% 0.7

p.p.

Non-core Subscribers 6,881 7,618 (9.7) 6,881 7,618 (9.7) % / total accesses 6.2

% 6.8

% (0.7)

p.p.

6.2

% 6.8

% (0.7)

p.p.



Strengthening of leadership in mobile with 98 million accesses. In the postpaid segment ( ex-M2M ), market share at the end of August/23 was 43.6% (+1.9 p.p. YoY), while churn in 3Q23 remained at historically low levels, at 1.09% . The FTTH network is currently present in 439 cities (+59 cities YoY) with 25.1 million homes passed (+12.9% YoY) and 6.0 million homes connected (+13.5% YoY).

Net revenues continue to grow above inflation ( +7.5% YoY ) driven by mobile service revenue ( +9.0 YoY ). Mobile Service Revenue growth was mainly boosted by Postpaid Revenue (+12.7% YoY), which was positively impacted by the customer base increase, annual price adjustments and churn at historic low levels. Fixed revenue maintained its positive performance, increasing +3.1% YoY , driven by FTTH revenues ( +15.1% YoY ) and Corporate Data, ICT and Other revenues ( +14.7% YoY ).

EBITDA grew +11.7% YoY , with a margin of 42.2% (+1.6 p.p. YoY), due to strong performance of core revenues ( +9.6% YoY ) and cost control ( +4.6% YoY ) in the quarter, as well as the positive net effect of R$175 million in 3Q23 , related to the post-closing price adjustment agreement from the acquisition of part of Oi Mobile's assets.

In 9M23, Operating Cash Flow totaled R$8,901 million (+27.1% YoY), with a margin of 23.1% (+3.3 p.p. YoY) over net revenue. Investments totaled R$6,665 million (-5.3% YoY) or 17.3% of revenues (-2.6 p.p. YoY), maintaining the guided Investment level below R$9 billion in 2023.

Net income

reached R$3,429 million in 9M23 (+15.9% YoY). Shareholder remuneration declared up to October 2023 hit R$2,870 million , of which R$1,736 million were in interest on capital, R$827 million in dividends and R$308 million in share buybacks. In September 2023, ANATEL approved the request for prior consent to allow the Company to reduce its capital stock in one or more events, subject to the management's assessment, in a total amount of up to R$5 billion.

New sources of revenue (Digital B2B, Financial Services1, Video + Music OTTs and Electronics) are growing fast and gaining relevance in our top-line mix. Digital B2B Revenues totaled R$3.2 billion in the LTM (+ 28.2% YoY), with important upside potential.



