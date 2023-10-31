Meat Packaging Market Size To Grow By USD 2.45 Billion From 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

meat packaging market

is expected to grow by USD 2.45

billion from 2023 to 2028, according to Technavio. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period. Rising awareness of the high nutritional value of meat products is notably driving the meat packaging market. However, factors such as the environmental effect of plastic packaging may impede market growth. The market is segmented by packaging (flexible packaging and rigid packaging), type (pork, poultry, beef, goat meat or mutton, and seafood), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Meat Packaging Market 2024-2028

Key Segment Analysis

The market share growth by the

flexible packaging segment

will be significant during the forecast period.

By placing large quantities of materials in one vehicle, flexible packaging reduces the cost of transport. Flexible packaging reduces the weight of each pallet of goods; the materials used are thinner and lighter than any other packaging material. Furthermore, the most important flexible packaging methods used for meat packaging are those of skin, individual wraps, layers packed, multi wraps, tray wrap, modified atmosphere, and vacuum packaging. Packaging, such as plastic flexi bags, is being selected by the manufacturers of packaging meat products to help ensure that they are protected while moving across the supply chain into a retail outlet.



Geographical Market Analysis



APAC

is estimated to

contribute

34%

to the growth of the global market during

the forecast period.

The growth of the region's market is driven by a growing demand for meat products and an increasing number of people. The main drivers for growth in the regional market are China and India. In addition to China and India, other countries that have a significant share in the growth of meat packaging markets in the region are South Korea, Singapore, Vietnam, Australia, and Indonesia. In addition, low-perishable meat products will drive the demand for meat food products and, consequently, their packaging demand.

Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Company Insights



The meat packaging market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including

Amcor Plc, Amerplast Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Berry Global Inc., Bollore Inc., Cascades Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Coveris Management GmbH, Crown Holdings Inc., EasyPak LLC, Foster International Packaging, GRUPO ULMA S. COOP, Omori Machinery Co. Ltd., Pactiv Evergreen Inc., Sealed Air Corp., Smurfit Kappa Group, Sonoco Products Co., Uniflex, Viscofan SA, and Winpak Ltd.

About

Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base comprises enterprises of all sizes, including over 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

