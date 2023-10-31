Lakeview Tree Service's Exclusive Leads From Tree Leads Today Boost Customer Interactions And Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

INDEPENDENCE, OREGON, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Lakeview Tree Service, helmed by owner Jose Mor, has witnessed a significant boost in its business operations through its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has played a crucial role in fueling Lakeview Tree Service's expansion in Clackamas and Washington counties, including the towns of Sherwood, West Linn, and Damascus.Jose Mor, who boasts 12 years of experience in the tree industry, recognized the importance of TLT's services for his company's growth. He spoke highly of the support provided by his dedicated client manager at TLT, Debbi, who ensured that he had a thorough understanding of the program. He appreciated the personal attention he received and the professional team relationship he was able to build with TLT. "I just started with Tree Leads Today. She called me before my leads started to be sure I understood exactly how the program works. She checked in with me to see how my leads were going. I have access to Debbi's personal cell phone number so I can reach out to her anytime," said Jose Mor.He further highlighted the sincerity and professionalism of TLT, stating, "I told Debbi that I like that TLT is an honest company and one that will give me personal attention and a company I can have a professional team relationship with."The exclusive nature of leads provided by TLT has been a game-changer for Lakeview Tree Service. Jose Mor is impressed by the fact that these leads are directed solely to his company, ensuring that they don't have to compete with other businesses for the same lead. "I've been able to speak to every person who reached out as a lead. All of the leads are valid promising leads thanks to the fact that TLT does not give them out to other companies, only me," he stated.While it's still early in Lakeview Tree Service's partnership with TLT, the results have been promising. Jose Mor shared, "I've only just begun with Tree Leads, but I see growth in my near future, as I closed 10 of the 13 leads they have given me so far."Lakeview Tree Service prides itself on being a company that blends the best of both worlds. It is large enough to tackle big and challenging jobs and has a fantastic crew, while still being small enough to offer personalized attention to each customer. Jose Mor, as the owner, takes a hands-on approach with every job and ensures safety is the top priority for his team. "I insist that every job has safety as the first priority, and that we leave each property looking pristine," he added.The collaborative efforts of Lakeview Tree Service and TLT have paved the way for the company's growth and success in a competitive market. The exclusive leads provided by TLT, combined with Lakeview Tree Service's commitment to quality work and customer satisfaction, have set the stage for a bright future.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

