BRASILAGRO - FORM 20-F


10/31/2023 6:16:37 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SÃO PAULO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas ("BrasilAgro") filed on October 31, 2023 its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended June 30, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

In compliance with the New York Stock Exchange rules, the Annual Report is available on our website at . In addition, all shareholders of
BrasilAgro may request free of charge a hard copy of BrasilAgro's complete audited financial statements filed with the SEC by contacting the Investor Relations Department of BrasilAgro, which contact information is as follows:

Investor Relations Department
BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas
Avenida Brigadeiro Faria Lima, 1309, 5th Floor

01452-002 - São Paulo - SP - Brazil
E-mail: [email protected]

SOURCE BrasilAgro - Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107348540

