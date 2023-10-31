Eplus Announces Second Quarter And Six Month Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HERNDON, Va., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ePlus inc. (NASDAQ NGS: PLUS – news ) today announced that on November 7, 2023, it will release earnings and host a conference call regarding its financial results for the three and six months ended September 30, 2023. Earnings will be released after the market closes, and management will hold a conference call and audio webcast at 4:30

p.m. ET.

Date:







November 7, 2023 Time:







4:30 p.m. ET Audio Webcast (Live & Replay):



Live Call:





(888) 330-2469 (toll-free/domestic)

(240) 789-2740 (international)

Archived Call:





(800) 770-2030 (toll-free/domestic)

(647) 362-9199 (international)

Passcode:





5403833 (live call and replay)





A replay of the call will be available approximately two hours after the call through November 14, 2023.

About ePlus

inc.

ePlus has an unwavering and relentless focus on leveraging technology to create inspired and transformative business outcomes for its customers. Offering a robust portfolio of solutions, as well as a broad range of consultative and managed services across the technology spectrum, ePlus has proudly achieved more than 30 years of success, carrying customers forward through adversity, rapidly changing environments, and other obstacles. ePlus is a trusted advisor, bringing expertise, credentials, talent and a thorough understanding of innovative technologies, spanning security, cloud, data center, networking, collaboration and emerging solutions, to organizations across all industry segments. With complete lifecycle management services and flexible payment solutions, ePlus' more than 1,850 associates are focused on cultivating positive customer experiences and are dedicated to their craft, harnessing new knowledge while applying decades of proven experience. ePlus is headquartered in Virginia, with locations in the United States, UK, Europe, and Asia–Pacific. For more information, visit , call 888-482-1122, or email [email protected] . Connect with

ePlus on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , and Instagram . ePlus, Where Technology Means More®.

ePlus®

and Where Technology Means More® referenced herein are either registered trademarks or trademarks of ePlus inc. in the United States and/or other countries.



SOURCE EPLUS INC.