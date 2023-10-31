US Cookies Market Size To Grow By USD 3.17 Billion Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Cookies Market in US 2024-2028

US - Cookies Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is anticipated for substantial market share growth during the forecast period. Offline distribution channels encompass physical stores, supermarkets, and traditional brick-and-mortar retail establishments. These channels distinguish themselves through the tangible presence of retailers or distributors engaged in cookie sales. This mode of distribution ensures that consumers can acquire cookies immediately upon purchase, eliminating the need for delivery waiting times. Moreover, retailers frequently employ attractive displays and promotional strategies for cookies, particularly during holiday seasons and special occasions.

US - Cookies Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights



The cookies market in US is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:



Campbell Soup Co.

Corporativo Bimbo SA de CV

Ferrero International S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Girl Scouts of the USA

Hostess Brands Inc.

Imagine Baking Inc

InBite GF Inc

McKee Foods

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Mondelez International Inc.

PepsiCo Inc.

Rosa Food Products Co. Inc.

Royal G Snacks Inc.

Silver State Baking Co Wandas Barium Cookie LLC.

