Cierto, the Most Awarded Tequila in History, Becomes the First to Reach 800 International Accolades

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila has achieved a historic milestone, becoming the first tequila in history to surpass eight hundred (800) international medals and awards. With the eleven (11) total awards it received at the 2023 Sunset International Spirits Competition , including the prestigious title of Best Tequila, two (2) Best in Class accolades and three (3) Double Gold medals, Cierto has won eight hundred two (802) international accolades to date.

"The continued recognition of Cierto by some of the world's most respected spirits experts, and the unbelievable response from consumers to date, tells us we are succeeding in our mission to make the finest tequila on the planet for drinkers to enjoy," remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto's Chief Growth Officer. "Cierto has achieved historic heights, thanks to the incredible expertise of our growers and distillers, and their steadfast commitment to True tequila-making."

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means "True," the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas – patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as "The World's Finest Tequila" and some of the best tequilas ever made. Cierto recently became the first tequila brand to surpass 800 international medals and awards, making it "The Most Awarded Tequila in History."

About Sunset International Spirits Competition

The 5th Annual Sunset International Spirits Competition was created by Sunset Magazine to assess appeal for consumers in the Western US, where some of the country's top spirits markets are located. The competition is judged by fellow distillers, spirits and distilling educators and researchers, retail buyers and experienced beverage media professionals.

