Stark County, Ohio Welcomes The Nation's Second African American-Owned Telecom Company

- Karnchea BarchueCANTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Under the leadership of CEO Karnchea Barchue, NEO Business Wireless of Stark County, Ohio has achieved a significant milestone by becoming the second African-American-owned Telecom Company in the United States. NEO plans to set a new standard in the telecom industry by being the only Mobile Virtual Network Operator (MVNO) that reports positive subscription and device lease payments to credit bureaus. Other wireless carriers solely report charged-off or late payments to their client's personal or business credit. Consumers and businesses alike who sign up with NEO will benefit from having their positive trade references reported to D&B, Experian, Equifax, Transunion, and LexisNexis.Barchue founded NEO Business Wireless around the needs of his customers. Those needs have changed over time, but his customer-centric approach remains the same. It played a pivotal role when NEO secured a significant investment, positioning itself among major carriers like Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T. Barchue feels grateful and humbled by this opportunity to further help others by creating a unique niche among wireless carriers.“Our customers deserve to have their on-time payments reflected on their credit reports, and that's the driving force behind our business model," says Barchue.Looking forward, NEO plans to introduce 5G Internet and Streaming TV services in the summer of 2024. Barchue and his team are prepared to continue their success in this modern-day David versus Goliath tale against industry giants.“We know who we are, and we understand our competitors. Now it's time to pull out all the stops,” reflects Barchue. NEO Business Wireless has exciting developments on the horizon, and the NEO team hopes both their customers and competitors are ready for it.

