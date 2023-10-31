Spruce Announces New Slimsculpt Service In Time For The Holidays

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Lauren Lightfield, Co-Founder & CEO of SpruceSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Spruce , a luxury medical spa located in Salt Lake City, is proud to announce the launch of their new SlimSculpt service. SlimSculpt is a less invasive alternative to traditional liposuction, designed to remove excess fat and sculpt your body contours with minimal scarring and downtime. Appointments can even provide same-day results.SlimSculpt is a revolutionary new service that's effective in targeting fat deposits that are resistant to diet and exercise. With SlimSculpt, you can finally get rid of those areas of fat and achieve a more refined and toned appearance – just in time for the holidays."At Spruce, it's important we stay updated on the latest technologies in the medical spa space and we are thrilled to be able to offer our clients yet another non-surgical service to help them look and feel their best,” said Spruce Co-Founder & CEO, Lauren Lightfield, NP.“Our clients are busy and lengthy downtime from traditional fat reduction services like liposuction is not convenient for their schedules,” Lightfield continued.“With SlimSculpt, they can achieve their goals faster by targeting those pesky areas where regular diet and exercise are not able to quickly reduce.”SlimSculpt is a safe and effective procedure that can be completed in outpatient. During the procedure, a small incision is made and a cannula is inserted to target the fat cells. The fat cells are then broken down and removed from the body. Most patients can return to their normal activities within a few days. The results are long-lasting, making this new service convenient for those looking to slim down when diet and exercise aren't cutting it.Spruce even expanded their staff and brought in a SlimSculpt expert, Dr. Kimball. "I'm excited to have joined the highly-skilled team at Spruce and bring my expertise to their current services as well as help expand their services,” said Dr. Kimball.“If you're looking for a way to tone your stubborn areas with minimal interruption to your day-to-day life, SlimSculpt may be right for you," Dr. Kimball remarked. "It's a fast, safe, and effective procedure that offers same-day results."Chief Medical Officer and Spruce Co-Founder, Dr. Robert G. Sawyer will also be available for SlimScuplt procedures in late November.Spruce is offering complimentary SlimSculpt consultations for a limited time. Call today to book your SlimSculpt appointment with Dr. Kimball, Dr. Sawyer, or Lauren Lightfield NP.

