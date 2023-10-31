Cleansing Lotion Market Size To Increase By USD 2.25 Billion Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Cleansing Lotion Market

size is expected to grow by USD 2.25 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of

over

5.69% during the forecast period. The popularity of e-commerce aiding the sales of cleansing lotions is notably driving the cleansing lotion market. However, factors such as rising pressure to ensure safety and quality of personal products may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Offline and Online), End-user (Household and Commercial), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Technavio provides a comprehensive report summary describing the market size and forecast along with research methodology. The sample report is available in PDF format



Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Cleansing Lotion Market 2024-2028

Continue Reading

Cleansing Lotion Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

The offline segment is expected to experience substantial expansion during the forecast period. This segment encompasses the sale of cleansing lotions through diverse retail channels, including department stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, and exclusive company-owned outlets. Offline retail remains the traditional and favored distribution method. Brick-and-mortar stores facilitate direct engagement between customers and retailers.

To know additional highlights and key points on various market segments and their impact in coming years, View PDF Sample Report

Cleansing Lotion Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis



The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to make a significant 53% contribution to the global market's growth during the forecast period. One of the major factors driving this regional growth is the surge in online sales. Additionally, there is a rising demand for organic products in the region. For instance, Bio Veda Action Research Co. (Bio Veda) offers an organic cleansing lotion called BIO BERBERRY HYDRATING CLEANSER 120ML. Consequently, the rise in online sales, an increase in collaborations between product companies and distributors, and the growing middle-aged population that shows a propensity to invest in Beauty and Personal Care (BPC) products, such as cleansing lotions, will increase market expansion in this region. The market's growth in the region is further fueled by the strategic initiatives of established companies, the expansion of the middle-aged consumer segment, and the growing number of partnerships between companies and distribution channels.

Cleansing Lotion Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The cleansing lotion market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:



Beiersdorf AG

Chanel Ltd.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

D R Harris and Co. Ltd.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Gary Pharmaceuticals P Ltd.

Groupe Clarins

Herbacin Cosmetic GmbH

Johnson and Johnson

Kao Corp.

LOreal SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Mountain Valley Springs India Pvt. Ltd.

Natura and Co Holding SA

Shiseido Co. Ltd.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

The Himalaya Drug Co.

The Procter and Gamble Co.

Unilever PLC Zoic Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd.

View PDF Sample Report

to find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by companies and their product offerings.

Related Reports:

Skincare Products Market : The skincare products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 42.41 billion.

Personal Care Market : The personal care market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 169.7 billion.

TOC:

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio