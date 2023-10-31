Launching Bluesecures.Ai : Unravel The Secret Sauce Behind The AI Led Practice - Patient Engagement Platform

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Dr Venkat K Pedibhotla, Board Advisor, Deskfactors Inc.

CARY, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Deskfactors Inc., has launched BlueSecures ( ), an AI led B2B SaaS platform for the healthcare sector. It enables providers, clinicians, and staff to enhance care, convenience and compliance related aspects when engaging with patients who visit clinics or for those who need home care.



As per CMS projections, by 2025, US health spending will reach $5.6 trillion, or about $16,000 per American. In 2023, about 15 million healthcare workers are serving 50 million patients via practices, clinics, hospitals , community centers, wellness centers and so on. In the last couple of decades, many EMRs rolled out patient portals just about 30 percent of patients actively use, as per (Patient engagement hit). A research article cites that,“Until we understand how to effectively increase adoption, patient portals are unlikely to consistently lead to improvements in care processes and health outcomes.” (National library of medicine). In short, patient portals aren't serving the intended purpose and hence the need to introduce AI based practice-patient engagement technologies.



Besides being secure and scalable, BlueSecures differentiates itself from the crowd by offering frictionless applications. To get an instant response, a chronic patient can download the HIPAA compliant BlueSecures app in 20 seconds and send pictures or videos to the clinician. If patients want to schedule an appointment, they simply scan a QR code and text the practice. The text will update the EMR and instantly send a confirmation. Alternatively, the text can land-up in a dashboard which can be picked by the front desk or a clinician group, who then respond based on context.

With BlueSecures, when the clinic visit is done, the prescription is fetched from the EMR and can be sent to the patient within 24 hours. Similarly, requesting for refills is a text away. For reminders, a patient need not buy the pill box from Walmart. Chatbots can be fed with post care follow up plan and the patients are nudged appropriately. Pre-surgical requirements can be programmed and patients can be remotely monitored to ensue diligent follow-up on care regimen.

Home care givers can text those who can't or don't want to pick the phone call. Therapists can make record conversations and upload data to their healthcare systems. Broadcasts texts can be sent to patients who missed their allergy shots ! Every post visit text can carry a call to action (URL) to seek reputation reviews.

With patient consent, invoices and Text2Pay URLs can can be shared online. No more paper invoices and no more paper checks. Depending upon insurance plans, approximately 15-20% of annual healthcare costs are paid by the patients and not covered by the payers. BlueSecures is shortly launching the in-app payments and partial payment can be accepted.

Not realizing that the HIPAA norms are not being adhered to, often admin and clinical staff share patient PHI (protected health information) by inadvertently using SMS texting. Instead, staff can use BlueSecures for all internal 1:1 & group messaging and share messages, pics, documents and videos. Importantly, all the exchanges are available for audit trail. And when staff leave, data on their mobile phones is erased and patient data is secure. Also, clinicians can mask their mobile numbers and respond to patients messages with ease.



Guru Tadiparti, CEO of Deskfactors says,“The secret sauce is to make the software appealing, simple to use and it should solve unresolved and painful business use cases.” Especially for the small and mid-size clinics, the technology can go live within hours resulting in outcomes such as enhanced patient care, reduction in phone calls (by 90%), improved appointment rate, better reviews, after-care engagement, and consistent cash-flows.

BlueSecures uses FHIR protocols for electronic exchange of healthcare data and integrates with most EMR (electronic medical record) software. Soon, HIPAA compliant telemedicine solution for remote monitoring and home care will be rolled out. Shail Maniar, Chief Delivery Officer (CDO) commented that,“In the context of healthcare, customer delivery must be patient & practice centric, cost effective and automate most of the repetitive tasks”.

BlueSecures offers white labeling & affiliate programs for EMR companies & systems integrators who can deploy for the practices, clinics and hospitals they serve. The platform is currently being deployed at a number of clinics and hospitals.

