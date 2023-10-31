EECU Celebrates New Plano Financial Center Inside H-E-B Plano

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

DFW-based credit union EECU officially celebrated the opening of its second Collin County Financial Center on Thursday, Oct. 26. The Plano Financial Center is EECU's 18th location in the DFW region and is housed within H-E-B's flagship Plano store.

The ceremony included leaders from EECU, Plano Mayor John B. Muns, Plano ISD Superintendent Dr. Theresa Williams, and members of the Plano Chamber of Commerce. Dignitaries welcomed members of the public, dedicated the Financial Center with an official ribbon cutting, toured the facility, and met with staff.

EECU's nearly 90-year history includes a commitment to supporting the communities it serves. With a growing presence in Collin County, EECU is also focused on building partnerships with local community groups. During the ribbon cutting ceremony, EECU presented $2,500 donation checks to three Collin County non-profits: My Friend's Place- the youth emergency shelter program of City House, the Plano ISD Education Foundation, and Storehouse of Collin County. Each non-profit will use the funds to support core programs and initiatives serving the Collin County community.

"We are excited to continue expanding our presence in Collin County with the addition of our new Plano location," said Lonnie Nicholson, EECU president and CEO. "We are grateful for our ongoing partnership with H-E-B and for the opportunity to build new partnerships and serve within the Collin County community."

Following the official ribbon cutting ceremony, Plano residents were invited to participate in grand opening festivities. The celebration included prizes and giveaways including $200 gift cards from partner H-E-B; Mavericks, Rangers, and Cowboys apparel; and photos with Dallas Cowboys mascot Rowdy.

About EECU Credit Union

With more than $3.4 billion in assets, EECU Credit Union is one of North Texas' largest locally owned financial institutions. For nearly 90 years, EECU has been serving the financial needs of individuals and businesses in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. Today, EECU provides more than 267,000 members with a full range of financial products and nationwide convenience through a network of 5,000 Service Centers, 85,000 free ATMs and 24/7 online and mobile banking.

or connect with EECU on Facebook , X

(formerly twitter), Instagram , and LinkedIn .



