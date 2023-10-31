Pop/ R&B Sensation NASRUS Shares“Neurotic Goddess” Across The US

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Pop/ R&B Sensation NASRUS Shares Sweet Treat Across the US With Release of“Neurotic Goddess” Music Video - for Halloween Season and Beyond

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Grammy nominated recording artist and producer Shawn Rivera (formerly of Az Yet ) and acclaimed singer-songwriter Norm Adams (best known for his duets with Julia Robertson of the 90's girl group Ex-Girlfriend), have joined forces to form NASRUS ; a Philadelphia-based vocal duo and songwriting/ production team, whose brand of fun, upbeat Pop/ R&B/ Dance music is sure to resonate with multigenerational audiences. With a self–identifying name (Norm Adams + Shawn Rivera = US) and a“let's not take ourselves too seriously” attitude, these two accomplished performers are introducing their next act in a major way: with the release of their debut single and accompanying music video;“Neurotic Goddess” .

Written and produced by NASRUS,“Neurotic Goddess” is a tongue–in-cheek cautionary tale about the dangers of infatuation. In other words, sometimes that which looks good to you may not necessarily be good for you. The new accompanying visual is chock full of pop-culture references that can be cleverly seen highlighted and mirrored via the artists' signature t-shirts. The video perfectly uplifts the song's playfulness and lyrics in an upbeat and creative way that speaks to any generation and fits the Halloween season and beyond.

For the past month, NASRUS has been traveling and performing "Neurotic Goddess" on morning television programs all over the country, including KTNV ABC13 Las Vegas, NV, KGUN ABC9 Tucson, AZ, WTMJ NBC4 Milwaukee, WI and WFTS ABC Action News, Ch 28 in Tampa, FL. NASRUS will be continuing their media tour throughout the month of November in the US and UK including stops and interviews scheduled in Chicago, Los Angeles, and London. "We're thrilled to share our music with the world as NASRUS," says Shawn Rivera. "This project is a testament to our passion for creating music that tells authentic stories, which will resonate with people on many different levels." Norm Adams adds, "Collaborating with Shawn has been an incredible experience. Our shared vision for NASRUS has allowed us to explore new creative horizons." As people across the country connect with the new single and visual for 'Neurotic Goddess', streaming and radio play have this new single on track and poised to make a significant impact on the dance music scene.

Shawn Rivera is a bonafide Pop/ R&B superstar, whose debut album with Az Yet, sold over 1 million physical copies and yielded 2 platinum singles;“Last Night” (US Billboard #1 Hot R&B/ Hip Hop Songs) and“Hard To Say I'm Sorry” (feat. Peter Cetera-US Billboard Hot 100 #8). As vocalist, arranger, and co-producer, along with David Foster and Babyface, he received a Grammy Nomination for“Best R&B Vocal Performance by a Group or Duo” for the latter hit. Post Az Yet, Shawn co-wrote the title track to Jon B.'s sophomore album“Pleasures U Like”, and served as the lead producer, as well as musician and guest vocalist on Dr. Maya Angelou's final recording,“Caged Bird Songs”, which was featured on the Oprah Winfrey Network. More recently, he has created new music for the horror film“Guillotine”, recorded with the group Viva Mas, and released a successful solo single entitled“Giggity”. He has entertained and/or been a public speaker in over 40 countries and has appeared on numerous national television programs as either an actor or guest artist.

Norm Adams is an award-winning artist whose debut album,“This Is My Time” yielded a top 10 European radio hit entitled,“Love Me”. With Julia Robertson, he released a string of critically acclaimed, self-penned singles;“Body Rush”,“Home Tonight” (produced by Buddy Wike of the R&B group Intro),“Over”, and a feel-good holiday song called“My Kinda Christmas”, which is featured in the movie“Once Upon a Philly Christmas”. Norm was named“Best Male R&B Singer” by the Lady Flava Radio Network two years in a row, and“Body Rush” was named“Song of the Year” by the New York based“Russ and Stew Show”. As a performer, Norm has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in Adult R&B and Hip Hop, including Christopher Williams, Melis'a Morgan, Hi-Five, Force MD's, Full Force, Intro, Shai, Changing Faces, Allure, and the late DMX. He has also appeared on major daytime television programs such as“The Q” (WXTF Fox 29, Philadelphia, PA) and“The Morning Blend” (KGUN ABC 9, Tucson, AZ).

Stay on top of the latest new music and news with NASRUS via social media: Instagram: , X (formerly Twitter) , TikTok: , YouTube: and at: .

ABOUT NASRUS:

Grammy nominated recording artist and producer Shawn Rivera (formerly of Az Yet ) and acclaimed singer-songwriter Norm Adams (best known for his duets with Julia Robertson of the 90's girl group Ex Girlfriend ), have joined forces to form NASRUS; a Philadelphia-based vocal duo and songwriting/ production team, whose brand of fun, upbeat Pop/R&B/ Dance music is sure to resonate with multigenerational audiences. For booking and more information, please contact: .

NASRUS - Neurotic Goddess (Official Music Video)