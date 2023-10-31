Payfare To Hold Investor Conference Call To Discuss Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORONTO, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Payfare Inc. (" Payfare "

or the " Company ") (TSX: PAY) (OTCQX: PYFRF )

will be hosting a conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. ET to discuss the Company's financial results for the third quarter of 2023. The complete financial results are expected to be released shortly after market close on Wednesday, November 8, 2023.

A short presentation in connection with the conference call will be made available ahead of time on the Company's website at . Management will also host a live question and answer session on the conference call with analysts.

To access the conference call, please dial (416) 764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. Please call the conference telephone number 10-15 minutes prior to the start time so that you are in the queue for an operator to assist in registering and patching you through.

An archived recording of the conference call will be available until December 8, 2023. To listen to the recording, call 416-764-8692 or 1-877-674-7070 and enter passcode 781255.

Payfare is a global financial technology company powering digital banking and instant payment solutions for today's gig workforce. Payfare partners with leading platforms and marketplaces, such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash, to provide financial health for their workforce.

