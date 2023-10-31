Author Dorothy Fickenscher Takes Readers On An Uplifting Journey In Her Latest Book,“The Right To A Full Life”

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dorothy shares her remarkable experiences as a mother of twins with disabilities-a testament to resilience, initiative, and the unwavering love of a parent.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“The Right to a Full Life” delves into the trials and tribulations of navigating the medical system, educational institutions, and communities while raising children with disabilities. Dorothy Fickenscher's candid storytelling highlights the strategies she employed when working with doctors, teachers, andneighbors, offering invaluable insights to others facing similar circumstances.One of the key themes of Dorothy's account is the significance of community support. Dorothy beautifully illustrates how communities play a crucial role in supporting individuals with disabilities and emphasizes the delicate balance between safety and individual autonomy.This book is not only a source of inspiration for parents of children with disabilities but also offers valuable lessons for those without disabilities. Dorothy's story serves as a beacon of hope and a testament to the power of determination and love.Dorothy Fickenscher is a seasoned educator with over 30 years of experience, ranging from classroom teaching to central office administration. She has been a dedicated advocate for individuals with developmental disabilities and has actively promoted opportunities for them. In retirement, Dorothy continued her mission by working with a non-profit organization dedicated to creating intentional communities that support adults with developmental differences. She is an active member of her church and community and enjoys traveling to destinations on her bucket list in her spare time.To get the latest update on authors, book events, publishing and marketing opportunities, like and follow Writers' Branding on Facebook.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

