Steakholder Foods® Announces Receipt Of Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notification

Steakholder Foods Ltd. (Nasdaq: STKH ), an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultivated meat industry, today announced that it has received a letter from the Nasdaq Listing Qualifications, indicating that the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing set forth in Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share.

The letter, which has no immediate effect on the Company's Nasdaq listing or the trading of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs), states that the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days (until April 29, 2024) to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement. The Company can regain compliance if, at any time during this 180-day period, the closing bid price of its ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days, in which case the Company will be provided with a written confirmation of compliance and this matter will be closed.

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its ADSs to allow a reasonable period for the price to rebound from its recent decline, while also considering its available options to regain compliance, including changing the ratio between its ADSs and ordinary shares.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance after the initial 180-day period, the Company may then be eligible for an additional time if it meets the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period. If the Company cannot demonstrate compliance by the end of the 180-day period, the Nasdaq's staff will notify the Company that its ordinary shares are subject to delisting.

During the grace period, as may be extended, the ADS will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol "STKH".

About Steakholder Foods

Steakholder Foods Ltd., is an international deep-tech food company at the forefront of the cultured meat revolution. The company-initiated activities in 2019 and is listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker "STKH", with headquarters in Rehovot, Israel company is developing a slaughter-free solution for producing cellular agriculture meat products, such as beef and seafood, by offering manufacturers the ability to produce a cultivated meat product that aims to closely mimic the taste, texture, and appearance of traditional meat- as an alternative to industrialized farming and fishing. With its membership in the UN Global Compact, Steakholder Foods is committed to act in support of issues embodied in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) which include strengthening food security, decreasing carbon footprint, and conserving water and land resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning Steakholder Foods' business, operations and financial performance and condition as well as plans, objectives, and expectations for Steakholder Foods' business operations and financial performance and condition. Any statements that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect Steakholder Foods' current views with respect to future events and are based on assumptions and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which change over time, and other factors that may cause Steakholder Foods' actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance or achievements, and are typically identified with words such as "may," "could," "should," "will," "would," "believe," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "aim," "intend," "plan" or words or phases of similar meaning and include, without limitation, Steakholder Foods' expectations regarding the success of its cultured meat manufacturing technologies it is developing, which will require significant additional work before Steakholder Foods can potentially launch commercial sales; Steakholder Foods' research and development activities associated with technologies for cultured meat manufacturing, including three-dimensional meat production, which involves a lengthy and complex process; Steakholder Foods' ability to obtain and enforce its intellectual property rights and to operate its business without infringing, misappropriating, or otherwise violating the intellectual property rights and proprietary technology of third parties; and other risks and uncertainties, including those identified in Steakholder Foods' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 4, 2023.

New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for Steakholder Foods to predict their occurrence or how they will affect Steakholder Foods. If one or more of the factors affecting Steakholder Foods' forward-looking information and statements proves incorrect, then Steakholder Foods' actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking information and statements contained in this press release. Therefore, Steakholder Foods cautions you not to place undue reliance on its forward-looking information and statements. Steakholder Foods disclaims any duty to revise or update the forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, to reflect actual results or changes in the factors affecting the forward-looking statements, except as specifically required by law. Steakholder Foods is not yet able to estimate the intensity and duration of the 2023 Israel-Hamas War, or the resulting impact it may have on its business and operations. The Company's anticipation could be affected, materially, by various factors which are external events beyond the Company's control.

