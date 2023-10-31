Kadant Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Third Quarter Financial Highlights



Revenue increased 9% to $244 million

Operating cash flow increased 89% to $47 million

Free cash flow increased 106% to $38 million

Net income increased 12% to $31 million

GAAP EPS increased 12% to $2.63

Adjusted EPS increased 13% to a record $2.69

Adjusted EBITDA increased 10% to a record $53 million and represented a record 21.6% of revenue

Bookings decreased 1% to $210 million Backlog was $324 million



Note: Percent changes above are based on comparison to the prior year period. All references to EPS are to our EPS as calculated on a diluted basis. Free cash flow, adjusted EPS, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and changes in organic revenue are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude certain items as detailed later in this press release under the heading“Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”

Management Commentary

“We delivered another exceptional quarter with record adjusted EBITDA, record adjusted EBITDA margin, and record adjusted EPS,” said Jeffrey L. Powell, president and chief executive officer of Kadant Inc.“Our performance was driven by a combination of excellent execution across our operating segments and strong aftermarket parts revenue.

“While we have seen a general slowdown in manufacturing activity in most regions of the world, all of our operating segments achieved solid revenue performance and margin expansion. Growth in our Material Handling segment was particularly notable as we benefited from strong demand for both aftermarket parts and capital equipment leading to excellent financial results in the third quarter.”

Third Quarter 2023 Compared to 2022

Revenue increased nine percent to $244.2 million compared to $224.5 million in 2022. Organic revenue increased seven percent, which excludes a two percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation. Gross profit margin increased to 43.3 percent compared to 42.5 percent in 2022.

GAAP EPS increased 12 percent to $2.63 compared to $2.35 in 2022. Adjusted EPS increased 13 percent to a record $2.69 compared to $2.38 in 2022. Net income was $30.9 million, increasing 12 percent compared to $27.5 million in 2022. Adjusted EBITDA increased 10 percent to a record $52.7 million and represented a record 21.6 percent of revenue compared to $47.8 million and 21.3 percent in the prior year. Operating cash flow increased 89 percent to $47.0 million compared to $24.9 million in 2022. Free cash flow increased 106 percent to $38.1 million compared to $18.5 million in 2022.

Bookings decreased one percent to $209.6 million compared to $210.9 million in 2022. Organic bookings decreased two percent, which excludes a one percent increase from the favorable effect of foreign currency translation.

Summary and Outlook

“While industrial demand continues to moderate in response to a variety of macroeconomic challenges, we remain well positioned to finish the year strong and deliver record financial performance again in 2023,” continued Mr. Powell.“We are raising our revenue and earnings guidance for the full year and now expect revenue of $941 to $949 million in 2023, revised from our previous guidance of $925 to $940 million, GAAP EPS of $9.59 to $9.69, revised from our previous guidance of $9.11 to $9.31, and adjusted EPS of $9.65 to $9.75, revised from our previous guidance of $9.15 to $9.35. The 2023 adjusted EPS guidance excludes $0.03 of relocation costs and $0.03 of restructuring and impairment costs. For the fourth quarter of 2023, we expect GAAP EPS of $2.02 to $2.12 on revenue of $222 to $230 million.”

Conference Call

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, including increases or decreases in revenue excluding the effect of acquisitions and foreign currency translation (organic revenue), adjusted operating income, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, and free cash flow.

We use organic revenue to understand our trends and to forecast and evaluate our financial performance and compare revenue to prior periods. Organic revenue excludes revenue from acquisitions for the four quarterly reporting periods following the date of the acquisition and the effect of foreign currency translation. Revenue included a favorable foreign currency translation effect of $3.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2022 and an unfavorable foreign currency translation effect of $5.8 million in the first nine months of 2023 compared to the first nine months of 2022. Our other non-GAAP financial measures exclude relocation costs, restructuring and impairment costs, acquisition costs, amortization expense related to acquired profit in inventory and backlog, and other income or expense, as indicated. Collectively, these items are excluded as they are not indicative of our core operating results and are not comparable to other periods, which have differing levels of incremental costs, expenditures or income, or none at all. Additionally, we use free cash flow in order to provide insight on our ability to generate cash for acquisitions and debt repayments, as well as for other investing and financing activities.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures, when taken together with the corresponding GAAP financial measures, provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of our core business, operating results, or future outlook. We believe that the inclusion of such measures helps investors gain an understanding of our underlying operating performance and future prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance, especially when comparing such results to previous periods or forecasts and to the performance of our competitors. Such measures are also used by us in our financial and operating decision-making and for compensation purposes. We also believe this information is responsive to investors' requests and gives them an additional measure of our performance.

The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are not meant to be considered superior to or a substitute for the results of operations prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release have limitations associated with their use as compared to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, in that they may be different from, and therefore not comparable to, similar measures used by other companies.

Third Quarter

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:



Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.4 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset provision of $0.1 million in 2023.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million in 2023. Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and in $0.1 million in 2022.

Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:



After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023. After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.1 million in 2022.



Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $8.8 million in 2023 and $6.4 million in 2022.



First Nine Months

Adjusted operating income, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA margin exclude:



Pre-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $20.2 million in 2022.

Pre-tax indemnification asset reversal of $0.1 million in 2023 and $0.6 million in 2022.

Pre-tax relocation costs of $0.6 million in 2023.

Pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.4 million in 2023 and $0.3 million in 2022. Pre-tax acquisition costs of $0.5 million and pre-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.5 million in 2022.



Adjusted net income and adjusted EPS exclude:



After-tax gain on the sale of a facility of $15.1 million ($20.2 million net of tax of $5.1 million) in 2022.

After-tax relocation costs of $0.5 million ($0.6 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023.

After-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $0.3 million ($0.4 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2023 and $0.2 million ($0.3 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022. After-tax acquisition costs of $0.3 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.2 million) and after-tax expense related to amortization of acquired profit in inventory and backlog of $0.4 million ($0.5 million net of tax of $0.1 million) in 2022.

Free cash flow is calculated as operating cash flow less:

Capital expenditures of $22.1 million in 2023 and $16.2 million in 2022.



Reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are set forth in this press release.