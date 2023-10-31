Local Success Story: Canopy Kings' Rapid Growth Fueled By Exclusive Leads From Tree Leads Today

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BRANDENBURG, KENTUCKY, USA, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Canopy Kings, a fast-growing tree maintenance company operated by the husband and wife team Justin DeFee and Baylee Morton, has achieved remarkable success through its partnership with Tree Leads Today (TLT). TLT, a leading marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses, has played a crucial role in the substantial growth of Canopy Kings, effectively introducing them to the local community and contributing to their rapid expansion.Since its establishment two years ago, Canopy Kings has focused on delivering top-quality craftsmanship at a competitive price, emphasizing safety and adherence to schedules. Justin and Baylee take pride in building strong relationships with their customers and employees, maintaining their integrity and sustainability as professional service providers.Their service offerings are comprehensive, covering tree removal, expert pruning, land and lot clearing, hazardous removals, storm damage cleanup, emergency services, ornamental pruning, and more. Canopy Kings is deeply committed to serving their community with excellence in tree care.Tree Leads Today, with its focus on exclusive leads, has proven to be a game-changer for Canopy Kings. The partnership with TLT has provided them with the opportunity to introduce their brand to the local community effectively. As a result, TLT is responsible for a significant portion of their business, accounting for an impressive 90% of their growth.Justin DeFee and Baylee Morton appreciate the advantages of exclusive leads over non-exclusive ones, especially based on their past experiences. They mention that the exclusive leads provided by TLT are more efficient, ensuring they don't have to compete with multiple other companies for the same job. This not only benefits their company but also provides their customers with higher-quality service.Geo-targeting, a key feature of TLT, ensures that the leads are local and close to each other, streamlining the estimation process and making it more efficient. This approach has saved Canopy Kings time and money, allowing them to offer better services to their customers.The preference for phone calls over other forms of communication is another factor that has contributed to Canopy Kings' success. Customers who call are already informed about the services offered and are eager to have the work done. This not only makes communication more personal but also leads to higher conversion rates.Despite being in business for only two years, Canopy Kings is rapidly expanding and has ambitious plans for 2024. Their partnership with TLT has been instrumental in their journey towards becoming a prominent tree care company in the local community.Canopy Kings is serving Hardin, Jefferson, Meade, Bullitt, and Nelson counties, offering a wide range of tree care services. Their commitment to quality, safety, and customer satisfaction has set them on a path to success.Tree Leads Today's exclusive leads have undoubtedly played a pivotal role in driving Canopy Kings' impressive growth. Their story is a testament to the significance of exclusive leads in tree care marketing, enhancing the quality of service while promoting the success of local tree care businesses.About Tree Leads Today:Tree Leads Today (TLT) is a premier marketing company specializing in providing exclusive leads to tree care and removal businesses. TLT's innovative lead generation techniques help tree care companies achieve outstanding success. To contact Tree Leads Today: | (610) 227-6290.PresswireToday ( ) is the ultimate tool for businesses looking to make an impact in their local market. Whether you're a small business owner or a large corporation, Presswire Today targeted press releases can help you establish your brand, generate leads, and achieve your marketing goals.

Justin DeFee & Baylee Morton

Canopy Kings

+1 502-631-5253

