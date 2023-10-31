CASPR Technologies And Metro Transit Sales Join Forces To Revolutionize Transit Safety

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- CASPR Technologies and Metro Transit Sales Join Forces to Revolutionize Transit SafetyCASPR Technologies, a leading innovator in environmental health technology, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Metro Transit Sales, a pioneering force in public transportation. This strategic alliance aims to redefine the standards of safety and cleanliness within transit systems, ensuring a secure and healthy environment for passengers and employees alike.With a shared commitment to innovation and public welfare, CASPR Technologies and Metro Transit Sales are set to introduce cutting-edge solutions that will revolutionize the transit experience. CASPR's state-of-the-art photocatalytic technology, designed to reduce harmful pathogens continuously and safely in the air and on surfaces, will be integrated into transit buses, rail, and facilities applications."As public transportation continues to play a pivotal role in urban mobility, ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers is of paramount importance," said Nick Licata, CEO of CASPR Technologies. "We are excited to partner with Metro Transit Sales to introduce our advanced environmental health solutions, providing passengers and employees with an extra layer of protection during their journeys."The partnership comes at a crucial time, as communities worldwide prioritize cleanliness and hygiene in shared spaces. CASPR's technology has been proven effective in reducing a wide range of pathogens, including bacteria, viruses, mold, and allergens, making it a powerful tool in the fight against the spread of infectious diseases."We are committed to providing a safe and comfortable transit experience for our riders and employees," stated Terrel Smith, VP of New Business Development of Metro Transit Sales. "Partnering with CASPR Technologies allows us to leverage cutting-edge technology to enhance our safety measures and bolster public confidence in our services."Both CASPR Technologies and Metro Transit Sales look forward to a collaborative journey focused on innovation, safety, and the well-being of the communities they serve.For more information about CASPR Technologies, visitFor more information about Metro Transit Sales, visitAbout CASPR Technologies: CASPR Technologies is a pioneering force in environmental health technology, dedicated to creating cleaner, safer indoor environments. Leveraging advanced photocatalytic technology, CASPR products effectively reduce pathogens in the air and on surfaces, contributing to improved public health and well-being.About Metro Transit Sales: Metro Transit Sales is a leading public transportation agency committed to providing safe, reliable, and sustainable transit services to communities across the United States, with a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction. Metro Transit Sales plays a vital role in urban mobility and connectivity.Press Contact:Sarah Solomon Sieh | Marketing Director | CASPR Technologies | 844-717-8819 | |

