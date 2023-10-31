Scotch Whisky Market Size To Increase By USD 15.11 Billion Between 2023 To 2028- Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The

Scotch Whisky Market

size is expected to grow by USD 15.11 billion, accelerating at a CAGR of

9.03% during the forecast period. Rising international demand for Scotch whisky is notably driving the scotch whisky market. However, factors such as increasing competition from other alcoholic beverages may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Distribution Channel (Off-trade and On-trade), Product (Blended, Bulk blended, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Scotch Whisky Market 2024-2028

Scotch Whisky Market 2024 – 2028: Key Segment Analysis

Significant market share growth is anticipated in the off-trade segment during the forecast period. Scotch whisky is commonly distributed through off-trade channels, including individual retailers, supermarkets, hypermarkets, and online platforms. These channels offer consumers a wider selection of Scotch whisky brands compared to on-trade options. Additionally, off-trade channels enjoy cost advantages by avoiding the expense of accommodating customers

Scotch Whisky Market 2024 – 2028: Geographical Market Analysis



Europe is projected to contribute significantly, with 39% to the global market's growth during the forecast period.

The Scotch whisky market in Europe is expected to have high growth due to the increasing popularity of alcoholic beverages. With its rich heritage and roots in Scotland, Scotch whisky has a strong presence in European culture. The region offers a diverse range of Scotch whisky styles, from single malt to blended malt, single grain, and blended grain, catering to various consumer tastes and budgets. Scotch whisky is deeply ingrained in European traditions, associated with celebrations, social gatherings, and cultural events, symbolizing hospitality and a shared appreciation for premium spirits

Scotch Whisky Market 2024 – 2028: Company Insights

The scotch whisky market is fragmented, and the companies are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies, including:



Aceo Ltd.

Allied Blenders and Distillers Pvt. Ltd.

Arran Distillers Ltd.

Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.

Bacardi Ltd.

Brown Forman Corp.

Campari Group

Constellation Brands Inc.

Diageo Plc

Heaven Hill Sales Co.

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

Paul John Whisky

Pernod Ricard SA

Quintessential Brands Group

Sazerac Co. Inc.

Speymalt Whisky Distributors Ltd.

Suntory Holdings Ltd.

Thai Beverage Public Co. Ltd.

The Edrington Group Ltd. William Grant and Sons Ltd

