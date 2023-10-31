Ratedworktops Launches UK's First Live Worktop Price Comparison Service

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Now, consumers can compare prices from various suppliers, ensuring they receive value for money while enjoying a simplified, user-friendly shopping experience.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 31, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- RatedWorktops is excited to announce the launch of its revolutionary price comparison service for worktops in the UK. Designed to provide customers with competitive price options for materials such as Quartz, Marble, and Granite, RatedWorktops offers a streamlined experience for those looking to enhance their home or business space.At its very core, RatedWorktops stands as the UK's premier worktop price comparison platform , aiming to simplify the selection process for users. Through the platform, customers can seamlessly compare prices from a multitude of suppliers, ensuring optimal value for money and a user-friendly experience."RatedWorktops is a testament to our commitment to enhancing consumer choice and promoting market transparency," says Mohammad Aljoundi, the brain and CEO behind the game-changing initiative. "Our platform is designed to bring suppliers and consumers closer, ensuring everyone gets the best value possible."To ensure complete client satisfaction, RatedWorktops provides users a host of distinctive features, including:.Instantaneous Price Comparison: The first of its kind, RatedWorktops provides users with live estimates from various suppliers, offering unparalleled transparency..Impartiality Assurance: RatedWorktops upholds a staunch commitment to impartiality, ensuring customers receive unbiased information to make informed decisions..Community Engagement: By connecting customers to local suppliers, the platform promotes business growth and fair competition within the community.Additionally, RatedWorktops offers both Residential and Commercial solutions, catering to both individual homeowners and larger commercial projects - ensuring every customer gets personalized attention..Residential Level: Customers can effortlessly fill out a simple form with their worktop measurements, select the desired material type, brand or colour among other specifications. Upon submission, they receive live estimated quotes from multiple suppliers, allowing them to compare and choose the best price available in the market..Commercial Level: For larger or commercial projects, RatedWorktops extends an enterprise solution tailored to ensure optimum cost, quality, and value. The platform's dedicated Account Managers engage closely with clients to fully grasp the scope and specifics of their project. They manually review plans and expedite the process of obtaining multiple quotes from various local suppliers. This meticulous service is designed to uphold the company's commitment to impartiality, ensuring clients attain the best value suited to their needs.Though the service is initially available in London, RatedWorktops has its sights set on expanding its reach across the UK by 2024. This expansion strategy underscores the platform's commitment to making home improvement and commercial projects more manageable and cost-effective for a broader audience.For more information on RatedWorktops and to explore its innovative services, visit .About RatedWorktopsFounded under the umbrella of Do London Ltd by Mohammad Aljoundi, RatedWorktops is a forward-thinking platform dedicated to simplifying the process of sourcing worktop materials. Aljoundi, equipped with extensive experience in project management and business development, envisioned RatedWorktops as a solution to the challenges faced by consumers in the home improvement sector. Today, RatedWorktops stands as a beacon of innovation and efficiency, aiming to redefine the worktop sourcing experience for all.About Do London LtdHeadquartered in London, Do London Ltd specializes in offering unparalleled project management, digital marketing, and web development services. Over the years, the company has expanded its horizons, with RatedWorktops being the latest feather in its cap. Rooted in a culture of innovation and customer-centricity, Do London Ltd is dedicated to offering solutions that resonate with market needs and drive unmatched value. To learn more, please see .

