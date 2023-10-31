SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL UPDATES

Water Infrastructure generated revenues of $58.4 million, an 86% increase year-over-year as compared to the third quarter of 2022

Delivered $118.2 million of operating cash flows during the third quarter of 2023

Announced multiple new contracted infrastructure projects expanding upon existing systems in the Northern Delaware Basin and Haynesville Shale

WTTR ) ("Select" or the "Company"), a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions, today announced its financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

John Schmitz, Chairman of the Board, President and CEO, stated, "During the third quarter, we delivered strong operating cash flows, ending the quarter with a debt-free balance sheet once again. With a $75 million reduction in accounts receivable during the third quarter, we've now reduced our accounts receivable by more than $137 million since the end of the first quarter, materially outpacing our target of a $100 million reduction by year-end. Our Water Infrastructure business achieved solid sequential revenue growth and margin improvement, as we continue to bring new contracted infrastructure projects online and add additional opportunities to the backlog. While we did see some impact to consolidated revenues from a more than 10% decline in U.S. onshore completions activity according to industry data, our Water Services and Chemical Technologies segments both outperformed the activity levels overall. Based on our continued confidence in Select's operating capabilities, cash flow generation, infrastructure growth opportunities, and the strength of our balance sheet, we've been able to further enhance our capital return program, implementing a 20% increase to our upcoming quarterly dividend payment as compared to the prior quarter. We increased shareholder returns while maintaining a disciplined capital structure to support the growth of our business, particularly the continued expansion of our water recycling and distribution networks and other infrastructure initiatives.

"We expect to continue to generate strong free cash flow during the fourth quarter, with our full-year targets intact, though the contributions from net working capital will abate given the outperformance to date. Our net capital expenditure forecast tightens further to $120 to $130 million, remaining within our latest guidance range. Our recent organic recycling and disposal infrastructure projects have delivered strong performance over the last few quarters, and we expect to see this momentum continue in the fourth quarter and into 2024. Even with recent commodity price and activity volatility, we continue to experience increased demand for new infrastructure development opportunities across all basins as water infrastructure constraints remain a significant challenge for our customers. I believe our latest infrastructure project announcements demonstrate the value in our asset base and the continued opportunity to create long-term value from both brownfield and greenfield investment projects across multiple basins.

"Heading into year-end, we have a very strong backlog remaining for both greenfield and brownfield infrastructure system projects, and we expect multiple additional capital projects will come under contract in the months ahead. This backlog of accretive capital projects positions the Water Infrastructure segment to see continued steady financial growth during the fourth quarter of 2023, and into 2024 and beyond. Ultimately, Select remains uniquely positioned in the competitive landscape to advance the integration of water and chemical technology solutions with high-margin, long-term contracted infrastructure.

"Finally, we are confident in our ability to continue to improve the operational performance of the business in 2024. Though we did see some modest regression in the consolidated margins during the third quarter, we reaffirm our focus on improving our operating margins, growing our free cash flow and executing on the meaningful opportunities that lie ahead to continue developing our sustainable water infrastructure and specialty chemistry solutions. This will provide ample opportunities for incremental growth, while also allowing us to advance our support of committed capital returns for our shareholders," concluded Schmitz.

Third Quarter 2023 Consolidated Financial Information

Revenue for the third quarter of 2023 was $389.3 million as compared to $404.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $375.1 million in the third quarter of 2022. Net income for the third quarter of 2023 was $15.3 million as compared to $22.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $24.7 million in the third quarter of 2022.

For the third quarter of 2023, gross profit was $56.3 million, as compared to $61.2 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $58.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Total gross margin was 14.5% in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 15.1% in the second quarter of 2023 and 15.7% in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin before depreciation and amortization ("D&A") for the third quarter of 2023 was 23.4% as compared to 23.8% for the second quarter of 2023 and 22.8% for the third quarter of 2022.

Selling, General & Administrative expenses ("SG&A") during the third quarter of 2023 was $39.0 million as compared to $34.3 million during the second quarter of 2023 and $29.8 million during the third quarter of 2022. SG&A during the third and second quarters of 2023 and the third quarter of 2022 was impacted by non-recurring transaction costs of $4.7 million, $2.0 million and $0.7 million, respectively, which includes rebranding costs of $4.3 million and $1.6 million during the third quarter and second quarter of 2023, respectively.

Adjusted EBITDA was $63.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $69.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $62.8 million in the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EBITDA during the third quarter of 2023 was adjusted for $4.7 million of non-recurring transaction costs, $0.6 million of non-cash losses on asset sales, and $1.0 million in other non-recurring adjustments. Non-cash compensation expense accounted for an additional $5.0 million adjustment during the third quarter of 2023. Please refer to the end of this release for reconciliations of gross profit before D&A (non-GAAP measure) to gross profit and of Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP measure) to net income.

Business Segment Information

The Water Services segment generated revenues of $251.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $264.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $264.3 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin before D&A for Water Services was 20.5% in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 21.9% in the second quarter of 2023 and 22.6% in the third quarter of 2022. Water Services segment revenues decreased 4.8% sequentially, resulting from declines in completions activity combined with the continued consolidation and elimination of certain non-core and underperforming operations. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company expects to see revenues impacted by year-end seasonality with segment revenues down mid-single-digit percentages. The Company expects gross margins before D&A to stay relatively steady during the fourth quarter of 2023 before improving in 2024.

The Water Infrastructure segment generated revenues of $58.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $55.3 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $31.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Gross margin before D&A for Water Infrastructure was 40.1% in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 37.8% in the second quarter of 2023 and 35.0% in the third quarter of 2022.

Water Infrastructure revenues increased 5.6% sequentially relative to the second quarter of 2023, as increased system utilization and new project contributions led to an 11.6% increase in pipeline volumes and a 5.0% increase in recycling volumes. Additionally, gross margins before D&A improved by 227 basis points sequentially during the third quarter of 2023, driven primarily by strong incremental margins on additional system utilization across the asset base. The Company anticipates Water Infrastructure revenues increasing by mid-single digit percentages during the fourth quarter of 2023, with gross margins before D&A improving 200-300 basis points, supported by the accretive margin contributions of new organic projects commencing operations during the quarter.

The Chemical Technologies segment generated revenues of $79.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to $84.8 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $79.4 million in the third quarter of 2022.

Gross margin before D&A for Chemical Technologies was 20.3% in the third quarter of 2023 as compared to 20.6% in the second quarter of 2023 and 18.8% in the third quarter of 2022. While revenues declined by 6.8% during the third quarter, the decline was less than the more than 10% decline in overall U.S. onshore completions activity and gross profit before D&A held relatively steady. For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company anticipates seasonal impacts to revenues and margins, with revenues down low- to mid-single-digit percentages with 19% – 20% gross margins before D&A.

Cash Flow and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2023 was $118.2 million as compared to $102.0 million in the second quarter of 2023 and $5.4 million in the third quarter of 2022. Cash flow from operations during the third quarter of 2023 significantly benefited from a $60.4 million decrease in net working capital, including $74.1 million of inflows from reduced accounts receivable balances, as substantial progress was made in reducing the billing backlog resulting from the systems integration of recent acquisitions.

Net capital expenditures for the third quarter of 2023 were $33.6 million, comprised of $35.2 million of capital expenditures partially offset by $1.6 million of cash proceeds from asset sales, including the divestment of underutilized equipment and real estate from recently acquired businesses. Cash flow from operations less net capital expenditures was $84.6 million during the third quarter of 2023.

Cash flows from financing activities during the third quarter of 2023 included $70.1 million of net outflows consisting of $65.0 million of repayments on our sustainability-linked credit facility and $5.8 million of quarterly dividends and distributions paid, partially offset by $1.0 million of cash contributed from noncontrolling interests.

Balance Sheet and Capital Structure

Total cash and cash equivalents were $25.0 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $10.6 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company had no borrowings outstanding under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of September 30, 2023 and $65.0 million of borrowings outstanding as of June 30, 2023.

As of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, the borrowing base under the sustainability-linked credit facility was $238.8 million and $269.7 million, respectively. The Company had available borrowing capacity under its sustainability-linked credit facility as of September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, of approximately $224.0 million and $182.1 million, respectively, after giving effect to $14.8 million and $22.6 million of outstanding letters of credit as September 30, 2023 and June 30, 2023, respectively.

Total liquidity was $249.0 million as of September 30, 2023, as compared to $192.7 million as of June 30, 2023. The Company had 99,777,776

weighted average shares of Class A common stock and 16,221,101 weighted average shares of Class B common stock outstanding during the third quarter of 2023.

Water Infrastructure Business Development Updates

Northern Delaware Basin Projects

During October 2023, Select contracted to build approximately 11 miles of produced water gathering lines and 9 miles of recycled produced water distribution lines tied into our previously announced Delaware Basin Recycling System, which recently commenced operations. The projects are supported by three incremental 10-year contracts with the original anchor customer and add an additional 4,400 dedicated acres to support the system, increasing the overall dedication to 22,400 acres. One contract added the new dedicated acreage and two of the contracts resulted from the right-of-first offer provision in the original contract for an additional 10,000 acres under contract to support the additional project development.

Select also signed a fourth long-term produced water gathering and distribution agreement with a new customer to tie into the Delaware Basin Recycling System. The combined capital expenditures for the projects are expected to be approximately $10 – $12 million. We expect construction to be completed and for the pipelines and tie-ins to be operational during the first quarter of 2024.



East Texas Gathering & Disposal Agreements

Select recently signed multi-year gathering and disposal agreements with a customer in the Haynesville Shale region in East Texas. The agreements provide a dedicated tie-in to Select's existing Haynesville gathering pipeline system and 10,000 barrels per day of dedicated pipeline capacity in exchange for a minimum volume commitment of 10,000 barrels per day of produced water, once available, over a 21,000 acre dedication. The dedication will require a minimal capital investment of approximately $2 million. In addition to the produced water gathering and disposal commitment, the contracts include additional service commitments within our Water Services segment as well, driving market share gains and enhanced profitability in the region. We expect the tie-in to be completed and for the facilities to be operational during the fourth quarter of 2023.



Segment Reporting

During the quarter ended June 30, 2023, Select realigned its reportable segments to better reflect its strategy, how its businesses are managed and provide greater visibility into each business' financial performance. As a result of these changes, Select's legacy water sourcing and certain temporary water logistics service offerings which were previously reported in the Water Infrastructure segment are now included in the Water Services segment.

The financial information for the third quarter of 2023 in this press release is presented under the realigned segment structure, and the historical financial information for prior periods has been recast to conform to the realigned segment structure. The changes in segment reporting have no impact on the Company's historical consolidated financial positions, results of operations or cash flows.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success.

