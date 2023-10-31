Authid Continues To Innovate Its Patented Identity Verification Platform With The Launch Of Verified 3.8

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Best-in-class identity security delivers the fast, frictionless, and precise user experience that secures digital ecosystems from fraud and ensures they“Know Who's Behind the Device”.

Denver, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID Inc. (Nasdaq: AUID), a leading provider of secure identity verification and authentication solutions, today announced the launch of VerifiedTM 3.8, its next-generation platform that protects digital enterprises and the entire user journey against identity fraud, credential compromise, and account takeover.

Data breaches occur because enterprises merely assume they know 'who' is accessing applications with a continued reliance on age-old passwords, pin codes, and secret questions, leaving those enterprises highly susceptible to rampant phishing schemes. authID's patented biometric identity platform counters these attacks by helping digital enterprises 'Know Who's Behind the Device', with the highest levels of security, and without impacting user convenience.

The Verified 3.8 release fortifies our document-based identity verification solution for new customer onboarding by adding layers of additional fraudulent document detection. We also refined our user interface for both document and selfie capture and delivered easy to use self-service onboarding workflows for our workforce customers. authID authenticates the identity of the true account owner every time with the ease of a quick selfie captured and validated in sub-second speed.

authID is at the forefront of accuracy and speed. Our ability to perform backend processing of biometric identity verification in 700 milliseconds far outshines our competition who at best offer speeds of 4 to 9 seconds, as tested by customers. Said differently, authID's platform delivers identity trust at rates 5 to 10 times faster than our best competition.

“The continued innovation of the authID next-generation identity platform delivers the fast, frictionless, and precise user identity authentication demanded by today's digital ecosystem,” said Rhon Daguro CEO of authID.“authID is committed to ensuring enterprises 'Know Who's Behind the Device', while delivering an easy, frictionless user experience. Our next generation, biometric authentication quickly and accurately verifies a user's identity, eliminates assumptions of 'who' is behind a device, and prevents cybercriminals from infiltrating accounts and seizing assets.”

With this latest release, our product, engineering, and development teams also prioritized efforts to deliver maximum platform uptime and availability, improve accuracy and speed, and increase first-pass transaction success rates. To meet market and customer demands for additional product features to our identity platform, authID has added new technical talent, with the appointment of Aris Green, as Senior Staff Engineer. Mr. Green brings twenty plus years of software development experience using Open Source and Microsoft technologies deploying on Linux and Windows. His compensation package includes basic salary and a grant of options to purchase 15,000 shares of new Common Stock at a price of $6.13 per share, pursuant to Nasdaq Rule 5635(c)(4).