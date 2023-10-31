               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition Of Eastern Insurance Group, LLC


10/31/2023 4:17:36 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher
& Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Natick, Massachusetts-based Eastern Insurance Group, LLC (Eastern Insurance), a subsidiary of Eastern Bank.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella, VP - Investor Relations

Media: Paul Day, Communications Manager

630-285-3661/ [email protected]

630-285-5946/ [email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

MENAFN31102023003732001241ID1107348338

