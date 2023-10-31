Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Completes Acquisition Of Eastern Insurance Group, LLC

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher
& Co. today announced it has completed the previously disclosed acquisition of Natick, Massachusetts-based Eastern Insurance Group, LLC (Eastern Insurance), a subsidiary of Eastern Bank.
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.
