National Family Caregivers Month: A Time To Honor Those Caring For A Loved One

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Washington, DC, Oct. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Family Caregivers Month – celebrated each November – is a time to recognize and honor family caregivers across the country. Caregiver Action Network (CAN), the nation's leading family caregiver organization, selects each year's theme for National Family Caregivers Month and spearheads the celebration of National Family Caregivers Month nationally.

This year, Caregiver Action Network is building off the spirit of the 2021 #CaregiverAnd and 2022 #CaregivingHappens campaigns with #CaregiversConnect . The idea behind the campaign is to highlight the many ways that caregivers connect and how important those connections are. You may start talking to another caregiver in the waiting room at the doctor's office and compare experiences. You may connect with your loved one's doctor through a Zoom call. Or you may connect with someone who can point you toward helpful resources when you call a Help Line or attend a support group.



#CaregiversConnect will raise awareness of family caregivers as a neighbor brings dinner over to a friend who is caring for his wife who just had a stroke or when caregivers in an online support group share information about a clinical trial they enrolled their daughter in.

“We believe that #CaregiversConnect will help show how important it is for caregivers to connect,” said Marvell Adams, Jr., CAN CEO.“Whether it's with other caregivers, in a support group, at church, through a helpline, or with their loved one, these connections can help caregivers feel less isolated and alone."

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network ( ) is the nation's leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer's disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.